By now the grills cast grates have cooled from the cookouts celebrating Independence Day. The boats atop their trailers still are parked haphazardly in the lawns. The litter of fireworks will remain til the next mowing when the mower will churn them into debris scattered in the wind. For many of us it’s a three day weekend and a break mid summer to take advantage of the weather. We may relax, party or catch up on chores we’ve been avoiding. We seldom give more than a passing thought to what it took for us to celebrate. That little flag on a stick decorating the driveway means much more.
The story of the American Revolution and The Declaration of Independence in 1776 is steeped in what fables are made of but the truth is so outlandish it wouldn’t be believed by many. The men that decided they wouldn’t be subjects to the king any longer wasn’t doing so under the guise of a mutual parting of the ways. It was a line drawn in the sand against the undisputed heavyweight power of the world. Britain controlled the majority of the globe and their power was unmatched. The amount of sway and power they showed controlled the bulk of Europe, Northern Africa, Asia and the Americas. They controlled the worlds finances, the world trade, the held reign over the arms trade and put forth the greatest navy on the seas.
The United States as we know it now didn’t exist at that time. The entirety of our nation was settled in a stretch along the east coast. We had little in the way of a standing army. We had little to no heavy artillery. Our state militias was a scattered patchwork of farmers, shopkeepers and laborers with little organizations.
Despite all this our founding fathers declared independence when the outcome surely looked bleak. Not midway into a war there victory seemed assured but before the actual conflict. The Boston Tea Party and the following five acts of retaliation from Britain paved the way for war. King George III with his taxation and rule had become unbearable. (Which is lightweight compared to today’s standards) Our forefathers pulled down King George’s lead statue in Boston and melted it into bullets to slay British soldiers. We marched north to raid the Brits own fortress to use their cannons against them in the harbor.
We fought in a David and Goliath match-up wearing the British down in a war of attrition. Yes by all means celebrate and enjoy. Thomas Payne himself suggested that that should be the way (although he expected it to take place on July 2nd) with games, bonfires and the like. Live it up but take the time to understand what sacrifices were made to secure our freedom. Read all you can lay hands on. Listen to podcasts. Study and understand just how great this nation truly is from the very start. We are unique and we would do well to remember that. This United States of America we reside in is no mistake and didn’t happen by happenstance nor will it be maintained by such.
