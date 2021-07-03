Robert Frost once said, "Good fences make good neighbors." There is some truth in those words. Some of the most significant situations I have encountered are the result of relatively good people who disagree about property lines. When something like this occurs, the best course of action is first to calmly speak to your neighbor and attempt to work out any differences. If that doesn't work, have the property surveyed by a reputable person with each party agreeing to live with the results. If that does not work, file a civil action and let the court of the county make a decision based upon the best evidence as to where the property line is to be established. Law enforcement officers do not make the decision as to who owns what. We only try to keep the parties involved from taking violent action against the other and attempt to keep the peace. Once a property line is established, it is best to build a fence that will stand the test of time on survey stakes that are not to be removed. A foot of ground is not worth a person's life. Please stay calm and be reasonable with one another.
Last week a lady from Florida, whom I have never met, sent me a bible and a letter of support for law enforcement. I really appreciate the kind gesture! With all the ill will in areas throughout the country toward law enforcement, it is good to know there is a silent majority of people who still respect and honor our law enforcement officers, most who are good honest people trying to serve the public to the best of their ability. The JCSO tries to treat everyone with dignity, to fairly and impartially enforce the laws with common sense. We all need wisdom, integrity, perseverance and strength of character to be quality police officers. We strive every day to be the best possible law enforcement agency, but we always appreciate your prayers and support. Thank you for all the acts of kindness!
If you have information regarding illegal drug dealing, stealing or disposing of stolen property, criminal damage to property, etc. Please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and give us the information. We don't require a name unless you want to give us that information, but we really need to have any information that will assist us in keeping the county safe and secure. If you are willing or know someone willing to make undercover drug purchases to assist us with criminal investigations, please contact me at 606-287-7121. You may be paid for your assistance and it is very helpful to stopping the illegal drug traffickers. Someone once said, "It takes guts to make a change."
We have had several calls this week on alcohol/drug issues at the local parks and campgrounds. Our deputies and I respond to those calls and we will take appropriate enforcement action as needed. Public intoxication, particularly to the point of causing a disturbance, will not be tolerated. Families and children should not be exposed to drunk, out of control people. Additionally, please clean up your mess if you visit our parks. We have beautiful campgrounds and we welcome visitors, but we need for everyone to keep it clean.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to ninety calls for service. We investigated two traffic accidents, opened two criminal investigations and arrested four individuals on various criminal charges. Have a great week and be safe out there!
