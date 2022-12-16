An average of thirty years in a profession may be broken down into an average of seven thousand eight hundred days. Broken down further, a thirty-year career is sixty-two thousand four hundred hours. Again, using approximations, a third of one’s life or more is spent working. A miserable feat indeed for the one who detest their occupation or work itself.
Mankind is capable of the extraordinary. Man made his way to the moon. Man discovered the cure for several illnesses. Man revolutionized everyday life through innovation. Passion is the distinguishing mark between the ordinary and extraordinary. All may recall the educator they encountered who was prepared and engaged every school day, the one who invested in their fellow man with the best of their time and wisdom. Many may recall an encounter with a paramedic or EMT who emitted a sense that the emergency was their own as much as the patients. The character of quintessential greatness is defined by passion: one’s enthusiasm for their contribution to the good of the world.
The tradesman builds and maintains working systems for the good of others. The teacher educates another generation for their good. The physician pursues best outcomes for the good of the patient. The farmer raises the best possible yield for the good of the people. The first responder embraces danger for the safety and wellbeing of the public. Every occupation is worthy of our best because society is best when we give our best.
Thirty years of time is a nonrenewable resource. Man ought to consider their contribution to the world, realizing they occupy a valuable space in time with unrivaled potential. Work is a societal good, benefiting all. May it be enjoyable not because it will consume a substantial fraction of our life but because of the good we are able to do in it.
