Governor also announces round-trip free or reduced-cost transportation for vaccination appointments
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 25, 2021) – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 119 new vaccination sites, bringing the state’s total number of vaccine providers to 410.
“Vaccinations are going incredibly well in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are giving out doses faster than the federal government provides them. More than 646,000 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of their shot of hope less than a year after our first confirmed COVID-19 case.”
Six of the new locations are regional sites; three are federally qualified health centers; 10 are Walmart stores; 10 are Kroger stores; and 90 are Walgreens stores. New locations will be added to the ‘Where Can I Get Vaccinated?’ map on the vaccine.ky.gov website, also found here.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also announced public transit agencies across the commonwealth are offering free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccine appointments.
These services are already operating in over 90 counties, covering 75% of all counties across Kentucky.
“We want all Kentuckians who wish to get vaccinated to be able to do so, and transportation should not be a barrier,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.
Kentuckians can find transportation services near them by heading to kycovid19.ky.gov for a full list of participating public transit agencies and their phone numbers. Or, call the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases today: 1,447
New deaths today: 43
Positivity rate: 5.67%
Total deaths: 4,570
Currently hospitalized: 843
Currently in ICU: 220
Currently on ventilator: 122
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Caldwell, Fayette, Boone and Daviess. Each county reported at least 40 new cases. Jefferson County reported 220.
To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.
