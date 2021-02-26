Lt. Gov. Coleman said Gov. Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman today announced that the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission has selected 592 Kentucky farm projects in 86 counties to receive a total of $5,920,643 in tobacco settlement funds.
The money will be used to promote practices that protect water quality and prevent soil erosion. Projects include watering facilities to offer alternative water sources for livestock, grassed waterways, fencing to facilitate rotational grazing and cover crops.
“It is Future Farmers of America, or FFA, Week, so I am particularly excited to share this really good agricultural news today,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “The Beshear-Coleman administration is proud to continue this work bringing resources and support to rural Kentucky. We understand how vital local farms are to Kentucky’s economy and we’re helping keep them productive for generations to come.”
