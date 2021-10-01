FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2021) – On Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 500 new jobs are coming to Kentucky, just days after Ford Motor Company’s and SK Innovation’s transformative $5.8 billion investment that will create 5,000 jobs and places Kentucky at the forefront of the automotive industry’s future.
“This week, we set out to build what we believe will be the largest electric vehicle battery plants in the country, right off I-65 in Hardin County. The project not only sets the bar globally for battery production, it also breaks nearly all of our previous economic development records in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is the single largest capital investment and the largest jobs announcement in our state’s history. And this was only the first jobs announcement of the week. All eyes are on Kentucky, and we’re just getting started.”
Gov. Beshear congratulated Community Wellness Technology Inc., a provider of remote patient monitoring and clinical health coaching services for the health care industry, on the company’s $15 million investment to establish a new facility in Boyle County, a project that will create 445 well-paying jobs across the coming years. To learn more, see the full release.
The Governor also announced Harbor Steel & Supply Corp., a distributor and manufacturer of fabricated products for the steel and aluminum industries, will construct a second Kentucky facility with an $8 million investment that will create 25 full-time jobs in the years ahead. To learn more, see the full release.
Gov. Beshear said Shelby County was awarded an $850,500 Community Development Block Grant to construct a gravity sewer system that will serve Wieland North America Inc., the nation’s leading manufacturer and converter of copper and copper-alloy sheets, strips, foil, tube and fabricated components, creating 43 new jobs. To learn more, see the full release.
