Gov. Beshear announced that incoming Kentucky high school seniors who have previously taken the ACT will be eligible to take the test for free a second time during a statewide ACT retake day in the fall of 2022. The announcement follows national data showing students are more likely to increase their score by retaking the test a second time.
The date of the free retake day will be designated by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) in the fall of 2022. More information on the date and locations will be provided to local school districts in the coming months.
“For so many Kentucky students, the cost of this test is significant. Now everybody is going to have the opportunity to take this thing at least twice to do their very best to set themselves up for the best future possible,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is an education-first administration, and when this was proposed to us, it was a no-brainer.”
Frankfort High School junior Ella Luking said, “As a student, I know that I was a lot more comfortable when I took the ACT for the second time. Because so much of your result is based on understanding how to take the test, and knowing what to expect, it’s reassuring to have two chances to do your best. By giving us another opportunity to take the test, Kentucky can both cut our stress in half, and double our chances for success.”
