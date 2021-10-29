FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 28, 2021) – On Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,755 new jobs and $822.7 million in investment, as the commonwealth’s record-setting economic momentum continues to grow.
“I’d like to thank all of you for your belief in Team Kentucky and for all of the families that are going to be impacted so positively,” said Gov. Beshear. “We like big numbers, but what they mean is more Kentucky families can put food on the table and provide more opportunities for their kids.”
Today, Gov. Beshear said GE Appliances, a Haier company, will add over 1,000 full-time jobs and invest $450 million over the next two years as the company continues its commitment to the commonwealth with upgrades at Appliance Park in Louisville. To learn more, see the full release.
“GE Appliances continues to bring manufacturing back to the United States, creating jobs and economic growth,” said Kevin Nolan, president and chief executive officer, GE Appliances. “We want zero distance between us and the millions of families we serve with our products across America. I want to thank Gov. Beshear and the entire economic development team for their understanding of the importance of growing and sustaining existing businesses in the commonwealth.”
Earl Jones, senior counsel, Antonio Boadas, vice president of communications, and Keith Carpenter, senior security manager, at GE Appliances also joined the Governor’s press conference.
Today, the Governor recognized financial services provider ARGI Financial Group LLC, which will create 245 quality job opportunities in the years ahead with a $2.7 million investment, growing its existing 54,000-square-foot location at High Wickham Place by 10,000 square feet. To learn more, see the full release.
“We are honored and grateful the commonwealth supports our efforts in strengthening ARGI’s service to the people of Kentucky,” said Joe Reeves, chief executive officer of ARGI. “Our firm was built on the foundation of serving others, with the primary focus being our clients, our employees and our community. These funds will help us to further live our mission of improving lives with every relationship, and that starts with our people in Kentucky.”
Today, Gov. Beshear celebrated one of the largest investment and job-creation projects and the single largest investment in a new facility in Bowling Green, as Tyson Foods moved forward with plans for a $355 million manufacturing operation, which will create 450 full-time jobs. To learn more, see the full release.
This morning, Gov. Beshear joined leaders from Pitman Creek Wholesale LLC for the grand opening of the fishing tackle producer and distributor’s new headquarters facility in Lincoln County, a $15 million project creating 60 full-time jobs for Kentuckians. To learn more, see the full release.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said that earlier this week, Gov. Beshear joined local, state and federal officials along with leaders from Novelis for the grand opening of the company’s $300 million-plus automotive aluminum finishing operation, which employs over 150 people including 100 Kentuckians. To learn more, see the full release.
Lt. Gov. Coleman also said that last week, Gov. Beshear took part in the groundbreaking of a new distribution center and sales office for Republic National Distributing Co., a distributor of premium wine and spirits, a relocation and expansion project that will create 30 full-time jobs with a $50 million investment. To learn more, see the full release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.