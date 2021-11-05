Governor also awards more than $800,000 in Boyd Co. flood control funding; $530,000 in Greenup Co. school safety funding
BOYD COUNTY and GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (Nov. 2, 2021) –Today, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $1.1 million to deliver clean drinking water and improve sewer and water infrastructure from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program. The program is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.
The Governor also presented more than $800,000 in flood control funding for Boyd County and $530,000 in school safety funding for Greenup County.
Awards were presented to grantees to fund four Cleaner Water program projects in Boyd and Greenup counties. The work ranges from repairs and upgrades to pump stations to the improvement of water meters and existing water infrastructure.
“As we emerge from this pandemic to build a better Kentucky, we will continue to strengthen our water infrastructure in every corner of the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s awards from the Cleaner Water Program will ensure our residents have clean, safe, efficient drinking and wastewater systems and will provide additional economic opportunity through new jobs and a baseline for sustainable business growth.”
In Boyd County, $338,250 will be invested to continue lift station rehabilitation in the City of Catlettsburg. This will include the repair or replacement of main pumps and the installation of new backup pumps for the city’s lift stations at various locations within the system.
In Greenup County, $802,140 will be invested in three Cleaner Water Program projects in the cities of Russell, Raceland and Worthington.
“I want to personally thank Gov. Beshear and our good friend, Rocky Adkins, for the water projects and school safety transportation projects,” said Greenup County Judge/Executive Bobby Carpenter. “Safe, clean water is a necessity for every one of our citizens and the safety of our children is always a top priority.”
The City of Russell received $612,000 for an emergency replacement of its raw water intake system. A temporary structure, including electrical service from the exiting raw water pump station, will be assembled until a permanent intake can be constructed.
“Thanks to the Governor and his team for working with the Kentucky House and Senate to make available funds that they said they had promised back in the spring,” said Russell Mayor Ron Simpson. “This couldn’t have come at a better time to help replace an aging structure that is ready to collapse. This will help us move forward on a new water intake system and expand our water plant to meet future needs of our city and county as we grow. It’s greatly appreciated by the citizens and the City of Russell.”
The City of Raceland received $128,000 to replace aging water meters with more modern meters that will allow readings using a vehicle-mounted receiver. Using a drive-by metering system will improve accuracy and reduce staff time.
“On behalf of the City of Raceland I would like to say how pleased we are to be recipients of the Cleaner Water Program grant,” said Raceland Mayor Talmadge McPeek Jr. “Our radio read meter project will be a great benefit to all the citizens we so proudly serve. Thank you.”
The City of Worthington received $62,140 to clean out wells and replace its water meters. This investment will increase the water flow available from these wells and decrease the pump time needed to sustain adequate water pressure, saving on electricity and decreasing the stress on the city’s system as a whole.
“I would like to thank the Governor and the state of Kentucky for awarding the City of Worthington the Cleaner Water Program project grant,” said Worthington Mayor Jason Flocker. “I feel I am speaking not only for myself but all the citizens when I say thank you. This is a project that has been much needed but the city has lacked the funds to make the necessary improvements in all three wells.”
Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky. The FIVCO Area Development District submitted the funding requests for these projects to the KIA.
Gov. Beshear Awards More Than $800,000 for Flood Control Efforts in Boyd County
Gov. Beshear said his administration will invest $811,910 in Boyd County flood control projects through the Department for Local Government. Funds will be used to pay local cost-share match requirements required to secure flood control funding awards from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Eligible project costs include, but are not limited to, construction costs (includes engineering, materials/supplies, labor) for road, bridge and drainage repairs from damages caused by the February-March 2019, February 2020 and February-March 2021 storm events. Funding will assist completing road and bridge infrastructure restoration for FEMA Disaster Declaration 4428 Public Assistance (PA), FEMA Disaster Declaration 4540 PA and FEMA Disaster Declaration 4595 PA.
“I am glad these federal funds prioritize the safety of residents in Boyd County,” said State Sen. Robin Webb, who represents three counties including Boyd. “Eastern Kentucky has experienced heavy rainfall and widespread flooding in recent years. I am encouraged to see these dollars being put toward mitigation efforts to reduce the risk of flooding, limit damages and protect residents. I appreciate the Governor and his administration prioritizing these necessary safety precautions.”
“This funding will go a long way towards preparing our community for future flooding and the perfect example of how government can and should work from the federal, state and local level,” said State Rep. Danny Bentley, who represents part of Boyd County, as well as Greenup County.
“I’m thrilled to hear the news of the FEMA funding for Boyd County flood control projects,” said State Rep. Scott Sharp, who represents part of Boyd County. “These funds will play an instrumental role in reducing or eliminating the risk of repetitive flood damage to our community.”
“The Boyd County Fiscal Court would like to thank the Governor’s Office for the allotment of flood control appropriations,” said Boyd County Judge/Executive Eric Chaney. “This funding will help with the long-term effects caused by flooding and will help prevent similar damage in the future.”
Gov. Beshear Presents $530,000 for School Safety in Greenup County
Today, Gov. Beshear presented $530,000 in ceremonial checks for two school safety projects in Greenup County.
“We are fulfilling our pledge to lead with our values by making roads near our schools safer,” said Gov. Beshear. “The safety of our schoolchildren is one of my top priorities, as a father and as an education-first Governor.”
Raceland-Worthington Independent School District used $285,000 to complete turning lanes at the district’s school campus.
“We are extremely grateful to Gov. Beshear for securing the safety of our students and staff with the completion of the turn-lane system adjacent to our campus on U.S. 23,” said Raceland-Worthington Independent School District Superintendent Larry Coldiron.
The Greenup County School District will use $245,000 to improve access at Argillite Elementary.
“Greenup County families of Argillite Elementary will gain a safer access to our facilities so that students can continue to grow and learn each day,” said Greenup County Schools Superintendent Traysea Moresea. “Our school system looks forward to collaborating with the state on this needed upgrade.”
In April, Gov. Beshear announced plans to invest nearly $23 million in highway safety projects near schools to protect students, educators and families in addition to improving conditions for motorists. The Governor charged KYTC with targeting sites and settling priorities for the projects, using state funding allocated in the 2020 Kentucky Highway Plan. Nearly 70 safety improvement projects were identified. The full list can be seen here.
About the Cleaner Water Program
A total of $35.2 million has been awarded to grantees to fund transformative projects since the call for projects was announced June 1. Water resource coordinators, representing Kentucky’s 15 Area Development Districts (ADD), and Area Water Management Councils and utilities are still invited to submit project profiles through the Water Resource Information System (WRIS) portal to indicate interest in funding from the Cleaner Water Program. Eligible government agencies, such as city-owned water or sewer utilities, water commissions, water and sewer districts and counties, may collaborate with a coordinator and council to submit a project. There are 713 public drinking water and wastewater utilities in Kentucky.
Cleaner Water Program funding is allocated in three ways:
- $150 million based on each county’s proportion of the state’s population, with the exception of Jefferson County’s share, which is discounted by 50% based on its high per capita allocation from the federal act. A list of the allocations by county can be found here.
- $50 million is available for utilities to provide drinking water services to unserved, rural customers or to utilities under a federal consent decree. The KIA shall consider social, economic and environmental benefits in determining the allocations.
- $49.9 million is available to supplement a project grant for a project with a cost in excess of a county’s allocation amount and other available grant sources. The social, economic and environmental benefits shall be considered in determining project allocations. KIA will receive $75,000 to administer the grant program.
The application process will be ongoing through Nov. 19, 2021, and KIA will make awards continuously throughout the year. All grant awardees must obligate the funds by Dec. 31, 2024.
The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2019 projected that Kentucky faces nearly $14.5 billion in water/wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, including over $8.2 billion in drinking water upgrades and $6.2 billion in sewer system improvements.
Information about the Cleaner Water Program, as well as grants for high-speed internet expansion, school facility upgrades and vocational education center renovations, can be found at governor.ky.gov/BetterKy.
