MORTONS GAP, Ky. (Nov. 10, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $109,020 to the City of Mortons Gap to provide clean drinking water and make system improvements from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program. The program is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.
The Governor also presented ceremonial checks for discretionary transportation funding and a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
The project includes the repair or replacement of outdated fittings, valves, fire hydrants and water meters, and the addition of a new supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA). A new line extension will also be installed along White City Road and Tirey Lane to bring clean water to six households for the first time.
“Clean drinking water is a basic human right,” said Gov. Beshear. “This project will provide long overdue service and improve the reliability of a system where maintenance costs and needs have skyrocketed. Some households will be getting access to clean water for the very first time. This is an exciting moment for the whole city, and truly life-changing for those families.”
The investment will help remedy habitual line breaks, which cause inadequate pressure, severe water loss and costly repairs. New technology will help the city monitor water flow, quickly identify leaks and abnormal usage and make quick adjustments to minimize outages.
Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), the program uses $250 million appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky. The Pennyrile Area Development District submitted the funding requests for the project to the KIA.
“I am pleased by today’s announcement. Funding toward the Hopkins County Cleaner Water Program stands to benefit many,” said Sen. C.B. Embry Jr., who represents four counties including Hopkins County. “I want to thank the Governor, local leaders and all in between who have made today’s announcement possible. In the Kentucky General Assembly, my colleagues and I were committed to making needed investments for infrastructure projects and ensuring funding for projects like this. I join others in looking forward with optimism to the positive impacts to come.”
“I am excited to hear that Mortons Gap is receiving funds for further rehabilitation of their deteriorating water infrastructure as well as their roads. I appreciate the Governor’s administration for allocating these supplemental funds to fully complete their original water improvement project,” said Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, who represents Muhlenburg County and Southeast Hopkins County, which includes Mortons Gap. “The additional announcement of discretionary transportation funds will further improve the lives of its citizens.”
“The discretionary transportation funding and Hopkins County Cleaner Water Program funding is wonderful news,” said Rep. Jim Gooch, who represents McLean and Webster counties and a portion of Daviess and Hopkins counties. “The program will improve drinking water and wastewater, which will create 14,599 jobs expanding broadband, delivering clean drinking water and building new schools.”
“Discussions of necessary household utilities have heavily focused on high-speed internet and broadband since the 21st century began. With such awareness and promotion, we can sometimes overlook the fact that many rural areas still lack common, critical necessities like electricity, natural gas, telephone, and in some cases, even running water,” said Hopkins County Judge/Executive Jack Whitfield. “I am thrilled that thanks to the efforts of Mayor Phelps, Eddie Jacobs and the Department for Local Government, KIA and Gov. Beshear, the City of Mortons Gap is set to supply water service to some residents for the very first time.”
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Funding for Road Resurfacing
In Hopkins County, Gov. Beshear also presented a ceremonial check from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for $473,151, representing discretionary funding for much-needed resurfacing on portions of five county roads.
“Transportation infrastructure is about a lot more than interstates and parkways,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’re just as committed to improving the local streets and roads that affect the everyday lives of Kentuckians – the roadways that lead to their homes, schools, job sites and houses of worship.”
“I am pleased to hear that the citizens of Mortons Gap will receive discretionary transportation funding,” said Rep. Myron Dossett, who represents a portion of Christian and Hopkins counties. “Every dollar we spend on roads and infrastructure is an investment directly into our communities. Roads open up opportunities for economic development and education, bringing the world to our front door.”
The discretionary funding is from the KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid. It will be applied to projects to resurface portions of five local routes: Old Nortonville Road, Dockery Road, Hollis Lane, Old Price Road and Frank Cox Road.
Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant for City of Nortonville
The Governor presented a ceremonial check representing a grant approved earlier this year for the City Nortonville to fund improvements for its park and soccer complex. The city will use $125,100 to replace fencing around the majority of the City Park and upgrade the concession stand and restroom facility. They will also use funds for earthwork and drainage improvements, to pave the parking area and add LED lighting, new bleachers, trash receptacles and signage.
“The people of Nortonville are very appreciative of the funding that will help us upgrade the community facilities,” said Nortonville Mayor Scotty Harvey. “I am committed to building partnerships with every level of government to provide our citizens with the very best we can offer them. Thank you, Governor Beshear!”
About the Cleaner Water Program
A total of $16,668,090 million has been awarded to grantees to fund transformative projects since the call for projects was announced June 1. Water Resource coordinators, representing Kentucky’s 15 Area Development Districts (ADD) and Area Water Management Councils, Utilities are still invited to submit project profiles through the Water Resource Information System (WRIS) portal to indicate interest in funding from the Cleaner Water Program. Eligible government agencies, such as city-owned water or sewer utilities, water commissions, water and sewer districts and counties, may collaborate with a coordinator and council to submit a project. There are 713 public drinking water and wastewater utilities in Kentucky.
Cleaner Water Program funding is allocated in three ways:
- $150 million based on each county’s proportion of the state’s population, with the exception of Jefferson County’s share, which is discounted by 50% based on its high per capita allocation from the federal act. A list of the allocations by county can be found here.
- $50 million is available for utilities to provide drinking water services to unserved, rural customers or to utilities under a federal consent decree. The KIA shall consider social, economic and environmental benefits in determining the allocations.
- $49.9 million is available to supplement a project grant for a project with a cost in excess of a county’s allocation amount and other available grant sources. The social, economic and environmental benefits shall be considered in determining project allocations. KIA will receive $75,000 to administer the grant program.
The application process will be ongoing through Nov. 19, 2021, and KIA will make awards continuously throughout the year. All grant awardees must obligate the funds by Dec. 31, 2024.
The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2019 projected that Kentucky faces nearly $14.5 billion in water/wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, including over $8.2 billion in drinking water upgrades and $6.2 billion in sewer system improvements.
Information about the Cleaner Water Program, as well as grants for broadband expansion, school facility upgrades and vocational education center renovations, can be found at governor.ky.gov/BetterKy.
