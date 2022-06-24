In a further effort to provide relief for Kentuckians from record high gas prices, Gov. Beshear today issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency and activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced gasoline and motor fuels. To learn more, see the full release.
“There are many challenges and even difficulties in our present,” Gov. Beshearsaid. “But as we push through it, there is a big and bright tomorrow that we will get to, and we will get to it together. Part of that is about doing everything we can here in state government to help our families get through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.