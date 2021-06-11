Federal disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits approved for residents, workers from nine counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 7, 2021) – On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Eastern Kentuckians in nine counties affected by recent historic flooding may be eligible to apply for disaster food benefits during a seven-day application process that begins today, Monday, June 7.
Gov. Beshear’s administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have received approval for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or D-SNAP. These are benefits for flood-affected residents who lived or worked in the following counties between Feb. 26 and March 14, 2021, which received an Individual Assistance Declaration from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell.
The commonwealth is also seeking D-SNAP approval from USDA for the other 22 counties that have also received an Individual Assistance Declaration due to flooding.
“We are grateful for the quick aid response we continue to receive from FEMA and our state, local and federal government partners,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thank you to everyone working with us to help feed families that continue to be impacted by historic flooding.”
Residents of affected counties who would not ordinarily be eligible under SNAP guidelines may qualify temporarily if they lived or worked in these flooded areas of Kentucky. A person may be eligible for D-SNAP benefits if their home or belongings were damaged or destroyed and if they have unreimbursed disaster-related expenses or a loss or reduction of income as a result of the flooding.
“If one person is going hungry, that is one too many,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) Secretary Eric Friedlander. “This assistance will help Kentuckians access the help they need to keep food on their tables.”
“We are so grateful for this federal emergency funding from the USDA to help residents and workers in Eastern Kentucky whose homes and property were damaged by recent flooding,” Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) Commissioner Marta Miranda-Straub said. “Eligible families will receive benefits quickly and can use them at local groceries and farmers’ markets.”
Eligible families have a seven-day period to apply for the disaster benefits. Flood victims are encouraged to apply for D-SNAP benefits by calling the DCBS Call Services Center at 1-855-306-8959 – the fastest method to receive benefits. Or they may apply in person at the DCBS offices in the counties listed below. Approved applicants will pick up benefit cards in their local offices.
Here are the local DCBS office addresses for in-person application and pickup of D-SNAP cards:
- Breathitt County: 355 Broadway, Jackson, Ky., 41339
- Clay County: 25 Marcum Hill Road, Manchester, Ky., 40962
- Estill County: (Alternate location established) Estill County Board of Education, 253 Main St., Irvine, Ky., 40336
- Floyd County: 311 North Arnold Ave., Suite 403, Prestonsburg, Ky., 41653
- Johnson County: 205 Main St., Suite 1, Paintsville, Ky., 41240
- Lee County: 256 Main St., 2nd Floor Lee County Courthouse, Beattyville, Ky., 41311
- Magoffin County: 30 S. Church St., Salyersville, Ky., 41465
- Martin County: 104 E. Main St., Suite 200, Inez, Ky., 41224
- Powell County: 124 N. Main St., Stanton, Ky., 40380
D-SNAP benefits application times for the Call Services Center phone line and in-person at these local offices are listed below.
Day
Date 2021
Hours for D-SNAP Application through Call Services Center (1-855-306-8959)
Hours for D-SNAP Application at Local Offices Listed Above
Hours for D-SNAP Card Pickup at Local Offices
Monday
June 7
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday
June 8
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday
June 9
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday
June 10
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday
June 11
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday
June12
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunday
June 13
Closed
---------------
-------------
Monday
June 14
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Local DCBS staff will determine eligibility based on available income, minus unreimbursed disaster-related expenses. All resources except cash on hand and bank account balances will be excluded from the eligibility determination. Current benefit level is based on the following table:
Household Size
Income Limit
Allotment
1
$1,817
$234
2
$2,190
$430
3
$2,563
$616
4
$2,951
$782
5
$3,355
$929
6
$3,759
$1,114
7
$4,133
$1,232
8
$4,506
$1,408
Each Additional person
+$374
+$176
Kentucky homeowners, renters or business owners in 31 counties who had property damage or loss caused by the severe storms from Feb. 27 to March 14 can visit Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers for help.
Earlier Monday, Gov. Beshear, the FEMA and Kentucky Emergency Management announced that additional FEMA staff will be available in person to assist Kentuckians eligible for federal disaster aid.
Eligible Kentuckians should register even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but eligible homeowners and renters may be able to receive a grant from FEMA for losses not covered by insurance to help pay for basic home repairs, temporary rental assistance and other needs such as replacing personal property. For more information, click here.
President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration on April 23, at Gov. Beshear’s request, to make federal funding available for Kentucky families and communities to recover from the severe flooding Feb. 27 to March 14, 2021. On May 28, Gov. Beshear announced additional assistance for 22 more counties affected by the historic flooding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.