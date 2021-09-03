The Governor will request additional long-term care nurses, assistance with monoclonal antibody injections
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 2, 2021) – On Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear said Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) strike teams and Kentucky National Guard members are assisting Kentucky hospitals in need during the surge of COVID-19 cases sparked by the delta variant.
“With hospital staff and resources stretched thin, we need this additional help, and we thank all those serving on the front lines,” said Gov. Beshear.
He added: “Kentucky’s brave National Guard members have stood up to fight this virus since the beginning. From helping with testing efforts, to administering vaccines and now helping our health care heroes, their dedication to the people of the commonwealth has undoubtedly made a difference.”
Kentucky health care heroes shared their experiences in two of the state’s hospitals, emphasizing their need for additional support.
“Without a doubt, cases of COVID-19 have increased significantly in our hospital and our community. Like every other health care facility in Kentucky, Lake Cumberland is operating at the very edge of our capacity,” said Dr. Ted Qualls, emergency medicine physician at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “Our team has been working tirelessly to care for our community, and we ask that the community please be patient and understanding as we work to respond to this surge with all of our available resources. Vaccination is the primary way we will avoid further overwhelming the health care system here at home, in our region and across the state.”
“I hear a lot that children aren’t getting affected by COVID. That’s no longer true,” said Dr. Beth Brooks, pediatrics, T.J. Regional Health in Glasgow. “Right now, they’re getting just as sick as adults. They’re ending up in the same ICUs. They’re on ventilators. They are getting treated the best we can, but they are getting sick.”
FEMA Medical Strike Teams Assist Kentucky Hospitals During COVID-19 Surge
Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the status of FEMA strike teams his administration has requested or will request soon to assist strained Kentucky hospitals.
Emergency Medical Services Teams
Gov. Beshear said three FEMA Emergency Medical Services (EMS) strike teams are onsite in Kentucky tasked with transfers and transporting COVID-19 patients. The EMS strike teams are being managed by the Kentucky Board of Emergency Management Services (KBEMS) through American Medical Response.
Each team is comprised of five advanced life support ambulances and each ambulance is staffed with one paramedic and one emergency medical technician (EMT). Each strike team is positioned regionally, in Somerset, Prestonsburg and Louisville. They are centrally dispatched and can respond to any area in the state.
The Governor will continue to monitor the availability of teams.
Monoclonal Antibody Injection Teams
The Governor said a resource request form will soon be submitted to FEMA seeking two monoclonal COVID-19 antibody injection teams to administer the antibodies subcutaneously (applied under the skin, rather than through an infusion) to Kentuckians infected with the virus.
Long-Term Care Nurse Strike Teams
The Governor said two long-term care nurse strike teams are being developed by the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s Healthcare-Associated Infections program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.