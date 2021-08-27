Led by medical professional Guardsmen, the Kentucky National Guard has distributed approximately 10,000 vaccinations among both the general public and Department of Defense personnel in the commonwealth. As part of Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week, the Governor recognized some of Kentucky’s Guardsmen who also serve in the medical community, including:
- Air Guardsmen
- Maj. Angela Himler, a registered nurse practitioner who works full time for the Air National Guard;
- First Lt. Natasha Perry, a registered nurse at Norton Healthcare; and
- Senior Master Sgt. Paul Vought, an Air Force medic and a cardiopulmonary technician at UK Healthcare.
- Army Guardsmen
- Col. Chris Howell, a physician assistant at the Lexington Veterans’ Affairs Hospital;
- Capt. T.J. Shaddix, a physician assistant at Eastern State Hospital; and
- Sgt. Alicia Shultz, an Army medic and ICU technician at St. Joseph Health Care.
“I stand before you as a man who grew up in the same knobs and hollers of LaRue and Nelson counties as Abraham Lincoln,” said Army Col. Chris Howell of the Kentucky National Guard. “Alongside my fellow Kentuckians, I’ve been able to play a small part in a dynamic team that has brought the fight to this pandemic, and we will continue to do so until it’s won. Please help in this fight and do your part. Please get the shot.”
“With as much as we’ve asked of both our medical professionals and our military over the last 18 months, I can only imagine how hard these folks must have worked,” said Gov. Beshear. “Since March 2020, we’ve called on the National Guard to do a variety of jobs across the commonwealth to help combat the COVID-19 virus. In particular, our military medical professionals have helped with drive-through testing services, mass vaccination centers, mobile vaccination teams and long-term care facility and local health department support, as well as setting up and completely staffing our Alternate Care Facility at the Louisville Fair and Expo Center last summer. It’s incredible to look back at their impact.”
On Monday, Gov. Beshear said President Joe Biden extended reimbursement to states for mobilizing National Guard personnel in support of COVID-19 response efforts beyond the original deadline of Sept. 30, through the end of the calendar year. To learn more, see Monday’s release.
