Projects will help prevent homelessness, aid Kentuckians suffering from substance use disorder
EASTERN KENTUCKY (May 28, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded a total of $600,000 to two Eastern Kentucky recovery centers to help provide safe, stable housing to Kentuckians as they fight substance use disorder (SUD) and begin to heal.
During Friday visits to the centers in Grayson and Morehead, Gov. Beshear awarded the funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Recovery Kentucky program.
The Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center in Grayson and the Morehead Inspiration Center in Morehead will use these awards to ensure they can meet the demand for services in the region. Both centers sponsor long-term, 9- to 12-month residential programs for adult men.
“Safe, stable housing is critical for Kentuckians suffering from substance use disorder who are trying to change their lives,” said Gov. Beshear. “I’m honored to award funds to two programs that prioritize mental and behavioral health care for some of our most vulnerable Kentuckians. Building a better Kentucky means celebrating the courage it takes to ask for help and ensuring our people have the tools they need for a second chance if they’ve ended up in a really difficult situation.”
Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Gov. Beshear and longtime state representative from Eastern Kentucky, commended Kentuckians in these two programs for taking the difficult step to seek help and thanked both centers for their role in changing lives for the better.
“We all have witnessed how addiction has impacted every community across Kentucky, and continues to do so. This is an issue that must be addressed and treated. Individuals suffering from addiction are people – good people. They’re our family members, our neighbors and our friends. The good news is, there is help out there, and these centers are making a positive impact on those seeking to change their lives and come back stronger.”
The CDBG Recovery Kentucky program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is administered by the Department for Local Government (DLG) on the state level.
“Our communities need these centers because they protect many of our people at their most vulnerable moment. These centers don’t just impact individuals; they make a difference for entire families,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “As we work to improve the health and wellbeing of all Kentuckians, this funding will ensure we combat homelessness and provide safe, stable housing for those working to transform their lives.”
Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center in Grayson
Carter County Fiscal Court received $200,000 to make needed improvements and supplement operating costs at the Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center in Grayson.
The center can assist roughly 100 men with SUD at any given time by offering peer support, daily living skills training, job responsibilities and opportunities to practice sober living.
“Carter County is honored to have Gov. Beshear visit and we look forward to his help with the Genesis Center, and other issues in Eastern Kentucky,” said Carter County Judge/Executive Mike Malone. “The work Genesis does helps save those struggling with addiction by offering a path to a much better life.”
“The Recovery Kentucky program that Pathways operates at Genesis in Grayson has become a valuable resource for our community, our region and our state,” said Christopher Branham, program director at Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center. “The support from the Governor’s office and the CARES funding has allowed us to continue the progress of helping individuals to develop sustained and productive long-term recovery.”
Morehead Inspiration Center
The City of Morehead applied for funding on behalf of the Morehead Inspiration Center in 2020 and 2021, making their total award $400,000 to assist with operating and staff costs.
The Morehead Inspiration Center was one of the first centers of its kind to open in 2007 and can serve up to 100 men at a time. They seek to end chronic homelessness and combat substance use disorder by implementing a model that includes the 12-Steps, errors in thinking curriculum, peer support, daily living skills training, job responsibilities and challenges to practice sober living.
The Recovery Kentucky program was created in 2005 by the DLG, the Kentucky Housing Corporation and the Department of Corrections to help Kentuckians recover from substance use disorders in stable, safe housing. Recovery Kentucky centers across the commonwealth house 1,500 to 2,000 Kentuckians at a time.
“The impact that Morehead Inspiration Center has on recovery not only in this community but in this region as a whole speaks volumes to the dedication of our society working towards recovery,” said Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown.
“The Morehead Inspiration Center had significant loss of revenue to the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the support from the Governor’s office with the regular block grant allocation and the CARES funding has allowed us to sustain this proven program,” said Robyn Baldwin, LPN, Morehead Inspiration Center Program Director.
Since his tenure as attorney general, Gov. Beshear has fought to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for their contributions to the opioid epidemic. He has also consistently invested in treatment programs and opportunities for those struggling with SUD.
Kentuckians in the region experiencing an emergency or crisis related to substance use disorder should call Pathways Inc.’s 24/7 help line at 606-324-1141 or 800-562-8909. If they are in a life-threatening situation, they should first call 9-1-1.
