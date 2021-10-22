Company adding 30 full-time jobs with new distribution center and sales office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Oct. 22, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear took part in the groundbreaking of a new distribution center and sales office for Republic National Distributing Co., a distributor of premium wine and spirits, a relocation and expansion project that will create 30 full-time jobs with a $50 million investment.
“Investment in quality jobs for Kentucky residents is key to our state’s continued growth,” Gov. Beshear said. “Wholesalers such as RNDC have a significant economic impact in Kentucky and provide well-paying, stable jobs. While RNDC’s continued growth is good for the commonwealth’s bottom line, the company also provides a key link for our thriving bourbon and spirits industry to safely and efficiently reach consumers.”
RNDC’s investment will include construction of a nearly 289,000-square-foot warehouse and more than 38,000 square feet of office space on Blankenbaker Parkway. The new operation will include an upgraded conveyor system and a dedicated line to feed the facility’s palletizing machine. The operation will include environmentally friendly design including highly efficient LED lighting. New jobs created via the project will consist of a new sales division and operations support. Company leaders expect the new location to be operational by August 2022.
The company currently employs over 300 people in Louisville at its existing facility on Stanley Gault Parkway.
“RNDC markets and distributes over 9,000 unique wine and spirits products to bars, restaurants, hotels and liquor package stores in every corner of the commonwealth,” said Don Wolz, executive vice president of RNDC’s Kentucky business. “The company is also a significant contributor to Kentucky’s thriving bourbon industry, representing established brands including Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare, Michter’s, Old Forester and Woodford Reserve, in addition to new Kentucky craft brands like Bardstown Bourbon, Castle & Key, New Riff and Peerless Bourbon. The purchase of this land and investment in the new building demonstrates our ongoing commitment to growing our business in Kentucky.”
Formed in 2007 through a merger between Republic Beverage Co. and National Distributing Co., RNDC has roots dating back to the late 19th Century. The company distributes premium wine and spirits, as well as CBD, across North America, with operations in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The company employs more than 13,000 people nationwide.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said RNDC’s expanded presence will help boost the region’s bourbon and spirits growth.
“Cheers to Republic National Distributing Co.’s growth! By connecting distilleries and consumers, RNDC plays an essential role in the cycle of success that is bringing new jobs and investment to Louisville as bourbon’s popularity booms,” Mayor Fischer said. “We are excited to continue working with RNDC and other companies in our food and beverage ecosystem to tap into the industry’s full potential.”
The new RNDC operation will add to Kentucky’s thriving logistics and distribution industry, which employs nearly 80,000 people at approximately 590 facilities statewide. The project also contributes to the growth of the commonwealth’s spirits industry, which includes approximately 70 facilities that employ more than 5,100 people.
RNDC’s investment and planned job creation furthers recent economic momentum in the commonwealth, as the state builds back stronger following the effects of the pandemic.
In September, Gov. Beshear, Ford Motor Co. Executive Chair Bill Ford, CEO Jim Farley and Dong-Seob Jee, president of SK Innovation’s battery business, announced the single largest economic development project in the history of the commonwealth, celebrating a transformative $5.8 billion investment that will create 5,000 jobs and places Kentucky at the forefront of the automotive industry’s future.
In July, thanks to strong fiscal management by the Beshear administration, the state budget office reported the commonwealth ended the 2021 fiscal year with a general fund surplus of over $1.1 billion – the highest ever in the commonwealth – and a 10.9% increase in general fund receipts to $12.8 billion.
This year, the commonwealth has shattered every economic development record in the books for yearly investment totals. Year-to-date, private-sector new-location and expansion announcements include over $8.7 billion in total planned investment and the creation of 12,000-plus full-time jobs across the coming years. Through July, Kentucky’s average incentivized hourly wage is $23.47 before benefits, a 6.2% increase over the previous year.
In May, Moody’s Analytics published a positive economic outlook for Kentucky, noting mass vaccination as the driving force behind a sustained recovery in consumer services. The state’s recovery, Moody’s said, benefited from earlier reopening efforts and increased demand for manufactured goods over services. The report also found Kentucky’s manufacturing industry outperformed the nation’s since the national downturn last year.
Fitch Ratings in May improved the state’s financial outlook to stable, reflecting the commonwealth’s solid economic recovery. The state’s April sales tax receipts set an all-time monthly record at $486.5 million, as did vehicle usage tax receipts at over $64 million.
In March, Site Selection magazine’s annual Governor’s Cup rankings for 2020 positioned Kentucky atop the South Central region, and third nationally, for qualifying projects per capita. The commonwealth also placed seventh overall in total projects, the highest of any state with a population under 5 million. Site Selection also recently placed Kentucky in a tie for fifth in its 2021 Prosperity Cup rankings, positioning the state among the national leaders for business climate.
