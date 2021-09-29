Jackson Energy Cooperative recognized for restoration of Beattyville City Park after devastating flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 27, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Electric Cooperatives announced the restoration of Beattyville City Park as the winner of the 2021 Beautify the Bluegrass Governor’s Award.
More than 45 Jackson Energy Cooperative employees volunteered 630 hours over a two-day span to help restore the Beattyville City Park after it was submerged and devastated by historic flooding earlier this year. The park was left in total disarray and was no longer safe for children in the community. The flood waters damaged fencing, ruined equipment and left mounds of sand that covered everything from the top of the slides to the gutters on the shelter.
Under the guidance of Beattyville Mayor Scott Jackson, Jackson Energy Cooperative employees worked alongside several City of Beattyville employees to reconstruct the required safety fall-zone around each piece of play equipment, shoveled tons of sand and a truckload of mulch, repaired fencing, pressure-washed the play equipment and shelter building, revitalized the landscaping and added a final touch of paint.
“I am proud to partner with Kentucky’s electric cooperatives to support homegrown beautification efforts across the commonwealth and appreciate the cooperative spirit of Beautify the Bluegrass,” says Gov. Beshear. “When we say ‘Team Kentucky,’ this is what we’re talking about: Kentuckians who care about their communities and take action to help. All of the projects deserve recognition, and the work by these volunteers truly exemplifies concern for community. I am so pleased to present Jackson Energy Cooperative with the 2021 Beautify the Bluegrass Governor’s Award.”
Kentuckians voted for their favorite project on KentuckyLiving.com from among six finalists:
- McDougal Lake Trail Cleanup and Beautification (Hodgenville) – Knob Creek Conservancy
- Ohio County Park amphitheater stage reconstruction (Hartford) – Big Rivers Electric Corporation volunteers
- Lake Liberty transformation (Liberty) – Liberty Tourism and Trail Town Task Force
- The Monarch Mural (Franklin) – Franklin-Simpson Garden Club and volunteers
- Beattyville City Park restoration (Beattyville) – Jackson Energy volunteers and City of Beattyville
- Leslie County Community Canoe Cleanup (Leslie County, Middle Fork Kentucky River) – Organized by Kammy, Wyatt, Gabriella and Jackson Ostrander, community volunteers
Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, the statewide association of Kentucky’s 26 locally owned and operated electric cooperatives, joined the “Beautify the Bluegrass” effort in 2018, in partnership with the Governor’s Office, because the initiative’s goals align with the cooperatives’ mission to improve quality of life in the communities they serve.
“Cooperatives are led by, belong to and were built by the communities we serve,” says Chris Perry, president and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. “Our member co-ops are excited to partner with Gov. Beshear to recognize Kentuckians who roll up their sleeves and complete beautification projects because they care about their community.”
“We can think of no better way to celebrate the energy of Kentucky than by supporting efforts to take pride in our local communities,” says Anita Travis Richter, Kentucky Living editor.
Previous “Beautify the Bluegrass” winners include the Leslie County Community Canoe Cleanup, Carroll County Friends of Camp KYSOC and the improvements to a downtown park in Mt. Sterling.
Kentucky Electric Cooperatives is the statewide association which represents the 26 electric co-ops that serve more than 1.5 million people (about 35% of the state’s population) in 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. Kentucky’s electric cooperatives are committed to improving the quality of life for and providing Kentuckians a high level of electrical service at the lowest possible price through a local, consumer-owned form of business.
