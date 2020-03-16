Vowing that, "I'm not going to be the governor who acted two weeks too late," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered the state’s bars and restaurant dining rooms to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beshear's announcement comes one day after the governors of Ohio and Illinois decided to temporarily close down their state's respective bars and restaurants.
The order will take effect by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16, Beshear announced early Monday. It is important to note that carryout and delivery food orders can be continued.
"It’s not lost on me that most of these are small businesses," Beshear said. "There are people who have spent sweat equity and maybe even life savings to open your business, I realize the impact it's going to have but we have to take the steps necessary to protect our people.”
On Sunday, Beshear said that if social distancing was not done voluntarily he would have no choice but to close down public gatherings, including bars and restaurants, if Kentuckians do not stop congregating.
