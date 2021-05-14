FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 14, 2021) – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 15, in honor of a Kentucky sailor who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, but whose remains were only identified last fall.
Navy Fireman 2nd Class Martin D. Young of Hawesville, Kentucky, died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941. Read more here. Fireman Young will be interred in Lewisport on Saturday.
All individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute of lowering the flag to honor Fireman Young. Additional flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.
