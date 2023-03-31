FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 31, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise on Saturday, April 1, until sunset on Monday, April 3, in honor of the Fort Campbell soldiers who died during a training exercise.
According to the U.S. Army, nine soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, died on March 29, when their HH60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, during a routine training mission.
Funeral services will be announced as information becomes available and flags will again be lowered on the day of interment of these American heroes who were stationed in the commonwealth.
Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute. Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.
