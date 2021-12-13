FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 13, 2020) –Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week in honor of the Kentuckians who were lost to or have been impacted by the tornado events of Friday night/Saturday morning, Dec. 10-11.
Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and remain so until sundown on Monday, Dec. 20. Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.
Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.
