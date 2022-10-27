Governor also highlights $49 million high-speed internet award impacting Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (Oct. 26, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $90,000 to the City of Richmond to construct a National Fitness Campaign Outdoor Fitness Court at Lake Reba Recreational Complex. The 38-foot court will include seven different stations that focus on specific movement activities.
The funding comes through the Land and Water Conservation Fund and is administered by the Department for Local Government.
“This court will give Kentucky families in Richmond a free, world-class outdoor fitness experience, helping them stay healthy and have fun together,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thank you to Mayor Robert Blythe and his team for advocating to bring a court like this to the city. I know it will make a big impact as we work to build a better Kentucky, where everyone has access to beautiful outdoor spaces and equipment to help them stay active.”
While in Richmond at the ribbon-cutting and dedication for the Workforce Pathway at Kit Carson Commons Scholar House, the Governor also highlighted a previously announced $49,980,694 award to Charter Communications to expand high-speed internet to 18,553 currently unserved households and businesses located in Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Carroll, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties.
In June, as part of his Better Kentucky Plan, Gov. Beshear announced a historic investment of over $203 million to expand reliable and affordable high-speed internet to more than 34,000 Kentucky families and businesses. To learn more, see the full release.
