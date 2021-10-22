FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 21, 2021) – On Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear welcomed four Hardin County leaders who were instrumental in helping secure a historic $5.8 billion investment from Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation. He also recognized them as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
“It took a lot of work to get here. It took a lot of work on the state-level, and I’ve got to tell you, a lot of critical work on relationship-building on the local level,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is the commonwealth’s largest ever investment – $5.8 billion. It is so big, it’s hard to process. We’ve gotten new calls from potential suppliers to this facility as recent as this morning. These 5,000 jobs and $5.8 billion are just the start.”
“I’m pleased to be a part of this. Over the last 20 years, we have worked diligently to make the Glendale site attractive to a project like this,” said Hardin County Judge/Executive Harry Berry. “We’ve done all of the work to bring water and sewer and the utilities to that site, all of the environmental studies that needed to be done. We’re very excited in Hardin County about this project.”
“We’re excited as can be in Elizabethtown, and we appreciate the leadership in the Governor’s Office and Secretary Larry Hayes and his leadership from his staff,” said Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregory. “From the top to the bottom, everybody has worked well together with the opportunity we have in Hardin County and Elizabethtown with the Ford and SK Innovation plant coming down there. They have bet on the people of Hardin County, the people of Elizabethtown, and we’re going to do everything we can to not let them down.”
Ed Poppe, Elizabethtown city administrator, and Rick Games, Elizabethtown/Hardin County Industrial Foundation president and chief operating officer, also joined Gov. Beshear at today’s Team Kentucky update.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced she will step down as Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (EWDC) to focus exclusively on her role as Lieutenant Governor, with the priority of further expanding job opportunities for Kentuckians as the commonwealth’s economy gains even more momentum.
“With all this opportunity, I’m telling you, in many ways, we need more than one Governor,” said Gov. Beshear. “Fortunately, we have a Lieutenant Governor who can help in this day-to-day process of making sure we grasp every one of these economic development opportunities.”
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to be the first Lieutenant Governor in Kentucky’s history to simultaneously serve as the Secretary of Education and Workforce Development,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “With that said, there is so much work to be done in the education and workforce development arena to support an economy that is on fire, and I know that seeing these commitments through requires a laser-like focus. So, today I am saying farewell to my position as cabinet secretary because I know it is in good hands.”
Deputy Secretary Mary Pat Regan will assume the role of acting secretary of the EWDC.
Lt. Gov. Coleman added: “My focus as Lieutenant Governor and my commitment to the Beshear-Coleman administration remains the same: seizing this moment as our economy booms to build a better Kentucky for all of our families.”
Lt. Gov. Coleman said through some of the darkest days of the pandemic, the EWDC was able to move forward with its mission to build a cradle-to-career education and job training system in Kentucky.
Some of the cabinet’s accomplishments under Lt. Gov. Coleman’s leadership include:
- Launching the state’s Free GED program, which waived the $125 GED testing fee, the greatest barrier for the 300,000 Kentuckians who do not have their high school diploma or GED equivalent;
- Prioritizing broadband as a critical component of Kentucky’s infrastructure: EWDC led the way in helping the Beshear-Coleman administration close the digital divide from 15% of households with school aged children to below 2%;
- Establishing the Commonwealth Education Continuum to close the gaps along the cradle-to-career pipeline and investing $1 million from EWDC’s workforce funds to relaunch the Kentucky Academy for Equity in Teaching; and
- Traveling across Kentucky hosting a series of 10 regional student mental health action summits. During the next legislative session, the involved students and Lt. Gov. Coleman will make policy recommendations to lawmakers.
