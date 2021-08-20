Governor seeks Major Disaster Declaration
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2021) – Gov. Andy Beshear submitted a request to President Joe Biden today to issue a Major Disaster Declaration and fund individual assistance to eligible residents in Nicholas County who were impacted by the once-in-a-thousand-year flood event that occurred July 29-30, 2021.
If granted, funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individuals and Households Assistance Program can provide support to impacted citizens in the form of temporary housing, repair of homes, replacement of personal property and vehicles and other eligible needs. The maximum funding for home repair and restoration is $36,000 for each household and an additional $36,000 is available for necessary expenses and serious needs directly caused by the disaster.
The flooding impacted 88 homes and 29 businesses as well as the city’s wastewater treatment plant, fire station and city garage. The estimated damages to roads, bridges, buildings and equipment, along with the cost of debris removal, total more than $3.8 million dollars.
“Kentuckians in Nicholas County have worked so hard to support each other during this difficult time, and now we are taking another step to support them by seeking additional assistance,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are thankful for FEMA’s quick start on joint assessments of the damage, and now we need their help again, along with the administration, to fund individual assistance and declare a Major Disaster Declaration.”
“We are again hopeful for assistance from our federal partners in the form of a declaration for Individual Assistance for our homeowners and business operators severely impacted during this historical flash flooding event,” stated Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “With over 100 citizens impacted in this small community, FEMA assistance would be a substantial step in the long road to recovery from this flooding event.”
The Governor issued a State of Emergency Order on Aug. 3 after the county received 4.07 inches of rain in a two-hour period, which caused major flash flooding in downtown Carlisle and along Brushy Fork Creek, resulting in numerous high-water rescues, multiple road closures and one fatality. During this event, the rainfall deluge exceeded the 1,000 year return rate.
As a result of a previous letter from the Governor to President Biden, four FEMA teams conducted Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments in Nicholas County. The Governor and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also toured Nicholas County on Aug. 3 to view the damage from the severe flooding.
On Aug. 4, Gov. Beshear announced the opening of a multiagency recovery center to assist residents of Nicholas County impacted by the severe flooding.
Residents in Nicholas County who have questions or have been affected by the flooding are encouraged to contact Nicholas County Emergency Management or the City of Carlisle Emergency Management for assistance.
