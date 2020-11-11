FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 11, 2020) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear warned every Kentuckian that they must take the pandemic more seriously in order to protect themselves, their families and their community. Kentuckians are in significantly greater danger of contracting COVID-19 now than they were in March or April; on Wednesday, the Governor reported 2,700 new cases, the state’s highest ever daily total. In addition, the positivity rate has increased to 8.12%, the highest it has been since May 5.
“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community,” said Gov. Beshear.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases today: 2,700
- New deaths today: 14
- Positivity rate: 8.12%
- Total deaths: 1,604
- Currently hospitalized: 1,274
- Currently in ICU: 297
- Currently on ventilator: 151
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Kenton, Hardin, Nelson, Campbell and Daviess.
The red zone counties for this week can be found here.
Those reported lost to the virus today include a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 56-year-old woman from Christian County; a 100-year-old woman from Fayette County; two women, ages 74 and 77, and six men, ages 61, 67, 71, 78, 84 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Lawrence County; a 75-year-old man from Magoffin County; and an 85-year-old woman from Montgomery County.
More Information
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
Commented
