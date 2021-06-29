Louisville-based technology company launches apprenticeship program in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 29, 2021) – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Interapt, a Louisville-based software and digital workforce development company, is bringing education and opportunity to Frankfort this summer by launching an apprenticeship program that will train future data analysts.
The new program was created in collaboration with the City of Frankfort and consulting firm Ernst and Young LLP (EY US), and will partner with workforce training firm General Assembly.
“Thank you to Interapt, EY and the City of Frankfort for this incredible new opportunity,” said Gov. Beshear. “And thank you to the Kentuckians who are going to seize this opportunity and learn skills that will help us build a world-class workforce and a better Kentucky for all. My administration will always put education first, because investing in our people means investing in our commonwealth’s future.”
Interapt said those who successfully complete the program will be ready to begin careers as data analysts – helping provide large companies with insights into their financial and operational datasets to improve their financial and operational efficiency. At least 12 of the graduates will enter Interapt’s registered apprenticeship program with EY, solving real-world problems for one of the world’s largest professional services companies.
Interapt is accepting applications for 90 days, starting today. Applicants must be high school graduates to apply and must have a valid address in the City of Frankfort. The unique nature of this program means participants will earn a stipend during training, removing a barrier for trainees. Intellectually curious individuals ready to help build a thriving, inclusive technology ecosystem are encouraged to apply.
Interapt Chief Executive Officer Ankur Gopal, a native Kentuckian, EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award-winner and Endeavor Entrepreneur said: “My vision has always been to create 10,000 technology jobs in the commonwealth, because I know people here have the aptitude to develop the skills that propel them into the future of work.”
The training will come at no cost to students, through the generous support of the Richard and Anna Marie Rosen Charitable Fund and the City of Frankfort.
For more information on the company’s partnership with the City of Frankfort and comments on the program launch from Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson; Greg Pope, Louisville Office Managing Partner, EY; Lisa Lewin, chief executive officer of General Assembly; Dr. Christopher Brown, president of Kentucky State University; and Dr. Houston Barber, superintendent of Frankfort Independent Schools, see the company’s full release.
To learn more about Interapt, see the company’s website.
