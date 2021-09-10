Beshear administration to file appeal as soon as possible
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 7, 2021) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday he is appealing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) denial determination in hopes of securing federal individual assistance for Nicholas County residents severely impacted by severe storms July 29-30, 2021, which caused extensive damage and deadly flash flooding.
The appeal, which will be sent to President Joe Biden, is another opportunity to include any additional findings of flood damage that were not included in Nicholas County’s initial request.
“We know those impacted are disappointed to receive this news from FEMA, but we are continuing to work with local leaders to determine any additional damages and will make sure those are included in a second review for individual assistance,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are working as quickly as possible, and I plan to file the appeal to FEMA this week.”
The appeal must be submitted within 30 days of the Sept. 5 denial letter.
“We are appreciative of the president’s consideration and of the continuing partnership with FEMA. We’re hopeful that a second review of the individual assistance request will bring homeowners and business owners of Carlisle impacted by this historic flooding event much needed assistance,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management.
The flooding impacted 88 homes and 29 businesses as well as the city’s wastewater treatment plant, fire station and city garage. The estimated damage to roads, bridges, buildings and equipment, along with the cost of debris removal, totals more than $3.8 million.
The Governor issued a state of emergency order Aug. 3, after the county received 4.07 inches of rain in a two-hour period, which caused major flash flooding in downtown Carlisle and along Brushy Fork Creek, resulting in numerous high-water rescues, multiple road closures and one fatality. During this event, the rainfall deluge exceeded the 1,000-year return rate.
As a result of a previous letter from the Governor to President Biden, four FEMA teams conducted Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments in Nicholas County. The Governor and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also toured Nicholas County on Aug. 3 to view the damage from the severe flooding.
On Aug. 4, Gov. Beshear announced the opening of a multiagency recovery center to assist residents of Nicholas County impacted by the severe flooding.
On Aug. 19, Gov. Beshear submitted a request to President Biden to issue a Major Disaster Declaration and fund individual assistance to eligible residents in Nicholas County who were impacted by the flood event.
