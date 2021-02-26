FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 25, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will lead a virtual conversation with U.S. governors and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal.
On Jan. 20, Gov. Beshear and Gov. McMaster were selected to co-chair the National Governor’s Association (NGA) Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force.
“I was deeply honored and humbled to be asked by the NGA to work on this crucially important issue,” the Governor said. “I said yes so Kentucky’s concerns and interests would be front and center as we sprint out of the pandemic, build our economy back stronger than before and lead in the post-COVID world. As Secretary Buttigieg has emphasized, we can’t do that without heavily investing in our infrastructure to make sure it’s pushing us forward, not holding us back.”
The discussion will take place during the NGA's virtual Winter Meeting, focused on ending the COVID-19 public health crisis and launching a strong and equitable economic recovery.
President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal includes a variety of projects that would enhance roads and bridges, public transit systems, the electrical grid and more.
At 4:30 p.m. EST, governors will meet with President Biden virtually. The President’s remarks will be livestreamed here. Gov. Beshear will be available to take questions on the NGA Winter Meeting after his 5 p.m. press briefing on COVID-19.
