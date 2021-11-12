FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 8, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said he will hold a memorial to remember more than 10,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. EST on the State Capitol grounds.
The Governor invited all Kentuckians to watch the memorial live on his Facebook and YouTube pages.
“Today, we surpassed another grim milestone in our fight against COVID-19 – 10,019 Kentuckians lost,” said Gov. Beshear. “My faith teaches me that these are children of God, irreplaceable to their families and their communities. That each time we lose someone – especially this many people – it tears at the fabric of who we are. COVID-19 has been the No. 3 cause of death in Kentucky last year and this year, so far. It’s important that we grieve together, and that we recognize those who have been lost and the families who are struggling with that loss.”
During the memorial, the Governor will officially announce the artist commissioned to create a monument to honor those lost and the sacrifices Kentuckians made during this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. The Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial will be constructed in the Monument Park on the State Capitol grounds; its artist was selected by an advisory panel formed of first responders, health care heroes and family members of those lost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.