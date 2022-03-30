FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 30, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear warned Kentuckians about possible high wind, severe storms and a risk of wildfires that could impact the commonwealth today.
The Governor said Kentucky Emergency Management officials are monitoring the situation.
“We urge Kentuckians to be weather aware today,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please take time to prepare for the potential impact of severe weather so you and your family can stay safe.”
Winds from the south at 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected throughout the day, which could lead to an isolated tornado. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down, which may result in a few power outages.
A red flag warning has also been issued due to the potential wildfires this afternoon and evening east of the I-75 corridor in Eastern Kentucky. The highest alert level was issued due to the combination of strong gusty winds and low relative humidity.
A line of strong to severe storms is also expected across much of the commonwealth today, with the most intense storms expected around midnight tonight in Western Kentucky south and west of I-65 near the Natcher Parkway.
