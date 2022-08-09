FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 9, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a flash flood watch will be in effect from noon today through 8 p.m. Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky.
“The weather for the next couple of days is a real concern. We still have many of our search and rescue teams onsite in the Eastern Kentucky area waiting to get through this weather event that began at noon today and could carry through 8 p.m. tomorrow night,” said Gov. Beshear. “To the people of Eastern Kentucky, please be careful through the next couple of days.”
Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding. A cold front will move toward Eastern Kentucky through Wednesday. This will favor storms with torrential downpours, possibly moving repeatedly over the same locations. Isolated to scattered ﬂash ﬂooding is possible.
The Governor also updated Kentuckians on President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Eastern Kentucky yesterday and new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance. He also reported one new death related to flooding.
“Our challenges are how to move from emergency mode to stabilization mode,” the Governor said. “How do we get people in a safe spot where they can stretch out a little bit, whether that’s a room in one of our lodges in the state parks or a travel trailer? How do we address transportation needs that are out there? And how do we continue to push FEMA to say yes instead of no and help as many of these folks as possible?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.