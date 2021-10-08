The Governor said next week he wants to hear from people across the state on why they are proud to be Kentuckians.
“Let me tell you, I am proud to be a Kentuckian. I am proud of your work during this entire pandemic. Getting up each and every day, doing the right thing to protect the lives of our people,” said Gov. Beshear. “So on social media next week, share why you’re proud to be a Kentuckian using #TeamKentucky. Let’s get that positive news going around again like we did 19 months ago. Let’s come together and celebrate how far we’ve come as a commonwealth.”
