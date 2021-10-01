Governor Beshear Announces He will Run for Re-Election

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on social media Friday morning that he had officially filed the initial paperwork to run for re-election in 2023.
It comes in the same week he landed a record-shattering economic development project putting Kentucky at the forefront of the green energy movement.
On Monday, Ford announced the largest development project in the history of Kentucky. Ford will build twin battery plants at Glendale, Kentucky, in a joint venture with its battery partner to power the automaker’s next generation of electric vehicles.
Beshear’s re-election run will be tied to his aggressive actions to combat COVID-19. Many have criticized his actions while many others have praised what he did to combat the pandemic.
Several Republicans are lining up for expected bids to unseat Beshear in 2023. So far, State Auditor Mike Harmon is the only Republican so far to announce a run for governor.
