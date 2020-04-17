In his evening press conference yesterday Gov. Andy Beshear reported 159 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Kentucky Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 2,429.
Beshear also announced seven coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 129. Of the announced deaths Thursday, three were from Jefferson County, one was from Jackson County, one was from Adair County, one was from Shelby County and one was from Graves County.
The newly reported deaths include a 78-year-old woman in Adair County; a 67-year-old woman in Graves County; an 85-year-old woman in Jackson County; two women, ages 68 and 92, and a 79-year-old man in Jefferson County; and a 69-year-old woman from Shelby County.
