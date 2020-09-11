FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 10, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
This evening, at 5:30 p.m. EDT, he will deliver a direct address to Kentuckians on the state of the pandemic, after yesterday marking the solemn milestone of losing more than 1,000 Kentuckians in the global pandemic.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Sept. 10, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 54,772 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 805 of which were newly reported Thursday. One hundred twenty-two of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 19 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 3-month-old from Fayette County.
Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported 22 new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 1,035 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Thursday include an 84-year-old man from Barren County; an 86-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 81-year-old man from Campbell County; a 76-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 53-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 78-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 101-year-old woman from Green County; a 55-year-old man from Harlan County; five women, ages 70, 73, 82, 86 and 102, and an 80-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 100-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man from Marion County; a 60-year-old man from Monroe County; a 77-year-old man from Nelson County; and two women, ages 83 and 90, and two men, ages 82 and 84, from Warren County.
As of Thursday, there have been at least 943,460 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.14%. At least 10,791 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.
Information about COVID-19 and schools is also being made available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.
More Information
