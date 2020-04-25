Everyone wants this to just be over! However, it just isn’t that simple. My mother always told me that “It’s not what you “want” that does you good. It’s what you get that matters.” One of the facts that caused the 1918 Spanish Flu to kill more Americans than WWI was the fact that people grew tired of social distancing, they grew anxious and “wanted” to return to normalcy. So they did. When the war ended in late November 1918, people took to the streets to celebrate. In the coming weeks, the second wave of the pandemic killed more people than the war. The reason the crisis “appears” to be waning in some areas is because of the steps taken to prevent transmission of the disease: social distancing and the closure of non-essential businesses. The virus is still out there. Nothing we have done has eliminated our vulnerability to SARS-COV-2. There is still no immunity. There is still no vaccine. There is still no treatment. We will have to wait for herd immunity and eventually a vaccine to get to that point. If the steps we have taken to reduce infection rates (i.e., flatten the curve) are removed prematurely then infection rates and subsequently death rates will skyrocket exponentially once more. Our community has addressed the crisis with great dedication, commitment, and intelligence. We need to remain disciplined and smart. Or else the middle of May will look a lot like the first of March and we will be right back where we were with a lot of pain and suffering along the way. .
Governor Beshear announced at the end of last week that some restrictions against the coronavirus in health care may be relaxed before the end of the month, and some businesses could loosen up in May, if the number of cases declines for two weeks and they show they can operate safely. Gov. Beshear reiterated the details about newly announced benchmarks that the commonwealth must meet in order to start reopening the state’s economy while keeping Kentuckians safe from the novel coronavirus. The Governor said the state’s seven benchmarks – which reflect guidance from the White House – would determine the phases for reopening parts of the economy.
Benchmark criteria for Kentucky to move to the first stage:
• 14 days of decreasing cases
• Increased testing capacity and contact tracing
• Personal protective equipment (PPE) availability
• Ability to protect at-risk populations
• Ability to social distance and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on large gatherings
• Preparedness for possible future spike
• Status of vaccine and treatment
“So let’s make sure as much as we’re looking at those benchmarks and we’re looking at the future, that we are acting in the present and we are doing the things that it takes to protect one another,” Gov. Beshear said.
One thing to get prepared for with the increase in testing and a return to normalcy is the process of contact tracing and what that may mean for you. “Contact tracing, in which public-health workers track down people who came in contact with infected people, and ask or force them and their contacts to isolate for two weeks, the incubation period of the virus. Health Commissioner Steven Stack said the public will have to get used to this: "If you have a positive test, you're gonna have to work on self-isolating for 14 days, having us work with you to identify the people you've come in contact with, and having those people self-isolate, because we're gonna have to work very hard for quite a while ahead to contain and prevent another resurgence."
Beshear said, "We want to start getting back to some of the things we were able to do, but at any time, somebody can test positive, then you can get a call because you were in contact with them, and suddenly, for about 14 days, life won't be normal again." This is part of . . . what all the health professionals say will be part of our new normal until an effective vaccine or other treatments come out."
But such contact tracing and isolation "requires us to test at a scale that no state is able to do right now," Stack said. That is the primary complaint now about President Trump's handling of the crisis, that he is leaving testing up to the states and industry.
“It’s gonna be a new normal in our places of work as well,” Beshear said. “Our industries are going to need social distancing, protective equipment,” and daily temperature checks of employees on their way into the workplace, plus testing, isolating and contact tracing of their own. He said his administration is working with businesses to help them reopen, but individuals must not relax their social distancing: “We’re gonna have to do it almost twice as much.”
Beshear said Kentucky's plans are "very much in line with the White House," despite any rhetoric or tweets, an allusion to President Trump's promotion of protests against restrictions in some states, including Kentucky. "Don't let people try to create division there," the governor said. For more information on the White House’s criteria and all three proposed phases of reopening, visit whitehouse.gov/openingamerica.
