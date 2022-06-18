Like many others who live here in the Bible belt of the Appalachian mountains, my roots run deep in the Christian faith. I found myself at the end of the sanctuary aisle more than 20 years ago asking for the Lord to be my savior. I was a young boy who was taken, and sometimes drug, to church since I was two weeks old. Young and naive, I assumed that was how most lived. It wasn’t until I was older that I discovered not everyone attended church or everyone that participated in the church were good people.
Church, unfortunately at times, is considered a status symbol. There is no doubt in my mind that plenty of outstanding men and women have yet to set foot in the house of God. And if they have, it may or may not have been by their own choice. Nevertheless, you do not have to go to church to be an outstanding member of society and it is your personal choice as a U.S. citizen of what religion, if any, you would like to follow. For the most part, all religions have a couple of things in common. There is someone or something to worship and to practice good morals. Those good morals are the base of our legal system. If you choose to do good, great! But if you choose to do wrong, you will more than likely be receiving some type of punishment as you should.
Poor morals are not always addressed in our legal system and this is where we find our own religious beliefs being mixed in with what should or should not be addressed. As Christians, our personal top 10 list is not always punishable by law though many times we feel like it should be. As part of the Christian faith, we must trust God will take care of those issues one way or another on their own. There are three types of people, people that mess up, people that mess up, and are truly remorseful, and those that are truly misunderstood.
Whether you believe there is a god or that we are here by chance, we all know those that desire true mercy. This could be a plea to a court for freedom or it could be forgiveness from a friend or family member. The pleading party may be completely guilty and deserve the worst or they could be completely innocent and seeking a pardon of false accusations. What is in our control is totally left up to us. We often refer to the golden rule (Luke 6:31) as a foundation of our morals. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” It gives us all the opportunity to search our hearts. We all know someone that has needed mercy & grace. It may be a friend, a family member, or ourselves. If we were on the defending end of the situation, wouldn’t we want grace to fall upon our life? I know I would.
People often ask me, “If we are innocent until proven guilty, why are alleged crimes printed in the paper?” What our position is as a source for news in your community is to report what is going on in your community at that time. On more than one occasion I have had people that I considered friends or highly respect make their way onto the pages of the Sun. If those people are found guilty, we are going to make sure you know about it. And if they are innocent, we will let you know all about that too. Even if it sits somewhere in between, you can find it in our publication. We often hear details as to why something happened, but it doesn’t change the fact that something went wrong. It is only our job to report what is going on, but hopefully, grace falls on those that justly deserve it. I pray that it does.
