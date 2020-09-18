It has been reported that on Friday (September 18, 2020) a Laurel County grand jury returned an indictment against the 89th District’s State Rep. Robert S. Goforth on strangulation and assault charges stemming from an incident in late April. The reports indicated that Goforth of East Bernstadt was indicted on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of assault in the fourth degree. He was originally charged with the two aforementioned charges and third-degree terroristic threatening.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury; it is not a conviction or an admission of guilt. We will coordinate with the Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk's office and provide more detailed information in next week's issue of the Jackson County Sun.
