Every community in Kentucky has strengths that make it stand out in the Commonwealth. In other words, every town is known for something. Jackson County is no different. We have 56,000 acres of Daniel Boone National Forest here that visitors seem to be very interested in. We have places like Flat Lick Falls that draw hundreds of visitors every weekend. We have the Trans-Continental Bike route, US 421, that runs through our County that attracts cyclist from all around the world. We have adventure tourism that brings off-road riders in to ride our trails. We have over 30 B&B’s operating and staying booked in Jackson County. Jackson County is the birthplace of Grand Ol Opry Star, David Stringbean Akemon. A bluegrass festival happens in Jackson County every June in his honor. We have a County Fair that happens every Labor Day weekend that seems to be growing by leaps and bounds every year and is bringing in people from all over the Country. We have PRTC that invested in our County and built a fiber network that has attracted hundreds of jobs as well as brought in people form around the nation to live here. We have a lot going in our favor here. One thing that is really standing out for us in a positive way is Community involvement. I have seen many in this County begin to do all that they can to shed a positive light on Jackson County. We have so many committees, boards, groups and clubs working to improve this County that if I began to name them I am sure I would unintentionally leave one out. If you drive around the Courthouse square you will see what I am talking about. Business owners have begin to give a facelift to buildings and to that I say “Well Done”. It looks great. People in the community are getting excited and looking for ways to get involved. For the first time that I can remember, we have a fall display on the Courthouse lawn. This beautiful, colorful display was built by our local Jackson County High Scholl FFA. Thank you JCHS FFA for this improvement to our grounds. It’s already got our wheels turning on what we can do for Christmas. When people who live and take pride in a community begin to vest time and energy into it, it’s very likely that visitors will as well. Keep up the good work Jackson County.
I have some very exciting news to share with you. In 2019 we applied for a Land Water Conservation Fund Grant to do some much needed improvements to Worthington Park in Annville. I went to Frankfort to the Department for Local Government in December of 2019 and gave a presentation and humbly asked for our park to be considered for this grant. Several other Counties and Cities were in that meeting as well asking for funding for their projects. I received a letter in February 2020 that said we had been preliminarily selected for the Grant. They asked for a few more forms to be completed and for our Local Area Development District to complete a site evaluation. This was all completed in a few weeks time. Then Covid came. Not only did it shut businesses down, it also shut these programs down for sometime. After much inquiring by myself and our developmental district, I received the letter and memorandum of agreement last week. We finally got awarded the Grant for Worthington Park. This grant is for $100,000. The grant requires a 50 percent match which means we are required to spend $100,000 as well , whether by in kind labor, donations or by Fiscal Court contribution. We have all of these requirements obligated and covered in this grant. In short, we will be spending $200,000 on Worthington Park. The park with receive new poles and lights on the field, bleachers, scoreboards, pavement up to the concession stand to make it handicap accessible, as well as a general facelift. The lower field will also be getting lights and a scoreboard. We will have 2 fields of play available now at Worthington Park when this is all completed by early next year. I anticipate this to be a draw for travel ball tournaments as well as expand our Little League program. I am excited about this opportunity for our County and believe this is only the beginning of good things to come for Jackson County.
Have a blessed week.
