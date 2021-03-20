In the seemingly never ending list of violations rooted in cancel culture Dr Seuss has become the latest victim. The children’s books have been deemed offensive due to goofy rhymes that went no deeper than forming a rhythm pattern. The left has canceled cartoon skunks, microwaveable rice icons and anything else over the previous years they could parlay into themselves coming off as victims.
Nobody and nothing has been safe. The issue with being perpetually offended by things is drawing a common line to be agreed on. There are certain things that all reasonable adults find wrong. Atrocities against children, spousal abuse, flagrant violence for no reason, etc. There is a plentiful amount of things that we all agree on that have no place in society. I’ll fully support your ideology to find personal issues offensive withholding any support. If you disagree with a policy of a certain restaurant for personal reasons that is fine, don’t support them. Campaign your friends to do the same if their beliefs are strong enough. The line is crossed when you demand by any circumstances to take away the choice of others to support them because of your biases. When you become offended at every turn you loose credibility. The overriding question with cancel culture is where is the line drawn?
Much like with the movement demanding we recognize more than two genders they simply can’t put a approximate number on how many genders there is. They just know we should obey. There has to be a line in the sand. A stopping point. Everything can’t simply be deemed retroactively offensive. I am of the opinion that despite the subject matter it should be allowed. Acceptable, accredited and normalized? Absolutely not but sunlight is the best disinfectant. Push all ideas to the light and see if they hold. We simply can’t cancel things we don’t like and expect the world with a plethora of viewpoints not to consume itself.
If a children’s book primarily filled with simple two syllable words triggers you but a Grammy performance by two scantily clad women boasting of their sexual feats is considered women’s empowerment then you aren’t offended but simply playing the victim for attention.
