Those appreciative of the English language especially in its written form detest a cliché. I remember an English professor who could detect a trite expression just by touch it seemed. Cliches are culturally exhausted by the repeated application to opaque circumstances. It is as if the cliché is a satisfying end point or moral lesson. The danger is that one writers cliché becomes another persons philosophy of life. We may debunk the utilization by ascertaining why the grass is not always greener on the other side.
Upon observation, I found the greenest grass in my yard surrounded my septic system. The implications abound and I would hope the reader would entertain their creative wit as I did. The grass is six inches higher than the other side of the system and the greenest on the whole property. This area grows at twice the rate as the rest of the yard and often requires special attention to even partially blend with the rest for a single day.
On the other side, the grass is healthy, lush, and manageable. I prefer this side where there is less… ‘biological material’ in the surroundings making it more pleasing to view and maintenance. Perspective matters. It may not be greener grass we truly desire or need. It may be what I can happily manage on the other side that is better. It may be that our dwelling place blends somewhat with the surroundings. Nonetheless, we occupy a spot that is important and would be bare otherwise.
All of this is to note that each individual and their circumstances are unique. Perspective matters. Life is too brief to constantly compare green grass. You are too unique and creatively designed to embrace a cliché existence. Challenge the old adages for their bearing in circumstance and reality. You may find them unfitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.