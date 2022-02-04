As a regular reader, you may be used to occasionally seeing my Random Thoughts column in the Sun. In most cases, it is just that. My own random thoughts about what is going on in the world around us. Sometimes locally, and other times nationally. Others, well, you may find this week’s ’Random Thoughts’ while trying to figure out why your mailbox had just a little more in it than usual. No, it wasn’t an accident, but a gift from us here at the Sun! Thanks to our company and advertisers, every resident in Jackson County will receive a copy of the Sun this week! If it has been a while since you picked up a copy, for whatever the case, I ask that you flip through the pages and give us a shot. As General Manager, let me introduce myself.
My name is James Marcum, and my roots run deep here in Jackson County. Many of you will know me as Jayme. I am a graduate of Jackson County High School, and Somerset Community College with a degree in Visual Communications. I have been in the newspaper business for over a decade, but it really doesn't feel like that long ago. I landed my first job newspaper job at the London Sentinel-Echo, where I had the opportunity to start my career. Much like a potter at the wheel, the staff of the Echo crafted me into the newspaperman I am today. Once you get this business in your veins, it is really hard to get it out. And just like family, I loved my co-workers. But I always had a desire to go home.
Like many of you, I grew up with the Sun being a staple in the community. I looked forward to seeing each copy come in the mail, especially if there was a chance I would make the pages during my years in the Jackson County school system. I watched those before me in my same position cover the ups and downs of our community. I wanted a piece of that pie and was finally given the opportunity by the Nolan Group in the first part of 2020.
So what makes working at the Sun different? It’s home. Here at the Sun, we are constantly working to make sure our community receives the product that they deserve. We pour our hearts into delivering the latest news to our readers about what matters most to them, our community. With both our paper, and online edition of the Sun, we strive to continue to serve our community with a professional touch, just as you deserve.
While the news isn’t always good, it isn’t always bad either. You will always see an unbiased point of view on every topic we cover. The news we cover is left up to you. If something bad is going on, we are going to cover it. And if something good is happening, we will cover that too.
If you are a regular reader, thank you for your support. And if not, we hope you enjoy what you see and consider staying in touch with your community by choosing us, the Jackson County Sun. Inside this issue you will find a special subscription offer for all of those that would like to give us the opportunity to become a staple in your home once again.
