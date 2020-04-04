Gregory “Ike” Parsons was born on May 14, 1963 in Berea, KY and departed this life March 27, 2020 at his residence in Sand Gap, KY, being 56 years of age. He was the son of the late Dace & Letha Parsons.
Ike is survived by his wife, Debbie Parsons and his son, Dace (Felisha) Parsons of Sand Gap, KY. He has five surviving siblings, Joey (Darlene) Gabbard of Tyner, Sherry (Darrell) Todd, Dale “Jack” Parsons, Teresa “Tree” Parsons and James (Angel) Parsons all of New Zion, KY. Ike was blessed with two grandchildren, Carmen Hope and Bo Dace. He is also survived by a host of family whom he remained close to. He was a member of the Dry Fork Holiness Church.
In addition to his parents, Ike was preceded by Dace Parsons Jr. (brother), Dwinna Parsons (sister) and Harry Jr. (uncle).
Ike was known for having a big heart and making sure those around him had what they needed. He was always able to make anyone laugh, even in times of sorrow. He was centered on his family and enjoyed every moment with Carmen and Bo. Ike will truly be missed.
Graveside service 2:00 PM at Cook Cemetery with Bro. Gene Craft, Bro. Dudley Lynch and Bro. Bobby Wagers officiating. Pallbearers: Jordan Akemon, Derrick Craft, Dustin Hisel, Dace Parsons, Jack Parsons & Roger Hays. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.