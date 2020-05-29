Gregory Lee Conrad was born July 14, 1973 in Estill County and departed this life Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence in Connersville, IN, being 46 years of age. He was the son of Harold & Brenda Conrad.
Greg is survived by four children, Coleman Gregory Conrad of Winchester, Samantha Levicie Nicole Conrad of Lexington, Josey Lee Conrad and Cassidy Conrad both of IN. He is also survived by three siblings, Darrell Conrad of McKee, Jay Angel Lee of Lily and Lisa Strouse of Lexington. Greg was blessed with two grandchildren, Georgia Grace Conrad and Elijah Josiah Lee Conrad and by a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service 2:00 PM Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Angel & Conrad Cemetery in Lee County. Pallbearers: Darrell Conrad, Cleveland Jay Angel, Jordan Conrad, Mark Strouse, Kevin Claborn, James Allen, Levi Powell and Eric Richardson. Honorary pallbearer: Calvin Allen and Michael Paolimi. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.