It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our son, James Gregory Wells, who passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 9th, being 47 years of age. Greg will be missed every day by his father, Jimmy K. Wells; his mother, Ronnia Hale Wells; his sister, Stephanie Lynn Wells and husband Brian; his nieces, Alison Mackenzie Whitehead and husband Austin, Chloe Elizabeth Thomas and his nephew Elijah Seth Thomas.
Greg is also survived by 3 uncles: Michael Hale and wife Neeta; Cotton Wells and wife Wanda; and Kip Wells and wife Tiffany; by 3 aunts: Charolette Hales; Sandy Thomas and husband Ross; and Gail Gabbard and husband Willard, and by the following cousins: Patrick Hale, Timmy Truett, Travis Truett, Troy Truett, Kolby Wells, Kaley Wells, Phillip Gabbard, Mark Gabbard, Jeanna Judd, Julie McQueen, Michael Wells, Kristy Wells, and Corey Bynum.
Greg was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Caryl and Deila Wells and his maternal grandparents, Ike and Georgia Hale. He is also preceded in death by an uncle, Gary Hale and by 2 cousins, Isaac Henry Hale and Chris Bynum.
His favorite sport was softball, which he played for many years.
He also loved breeding, running, and judging beagles. He won numerous field trials and was the owner of several field champions. He was a member of the South Kentucky Beagle Club and a field judge for the Midwest Gun Dog Association. He was especially gifted in the area of breeding.
He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church.
We would like to share with you some of the last of many words he scribbled this last week:
“Thank You Christ for your guiding light.
You’re the only One,
You’re the only Son.
My Soul’s forever free.
What you did for me!
You paid my price.”
Graveside service 11:00 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Wells Family Cemetery with Bro. Mitchell Ball and Bro. Danny Smith officiating. Pallbearers were Brian Thomas, Travis, Timmy &Troy Truett, Kip Wells and Mike Hale. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
