The double homicide trial for Bobby Lynn Hammonds, 41, of McKee, KY lasted for four (4) days. The court convened early Monday morning (February 10, 2020) and began the process of jury selection. After the testimony of 21 witnesses the trial concluded late Thursday afternoon (February 13, 2020) with a verdict. In 2018 a grand jury indictment implicated Bobby Hammonds and Terry Lee Hammonds, 42, of McKee in the deaths of Whitney Sparks Venable, 28, and Joey Ray Marcum, 35. Both were found dead in a burned car on Rock Lick Road on December 28th, 2017. Bobby Hammonds was arrested on the afternoon of Friday, April 27th, 2018 and has since been lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center, charged with two counts of “Murder”. Terry Hammonds eluded capture for a couple of weeks but was subsequently arrested on May 11th, 2018. Both remain in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center.
According to the complaint warrant (#E05510003138872) filed in the Circuit Court Clerk’s office on April 30th, 2018, KSP Detective Adam Hall states that Bobby Hammonds murdered Joey Marcum and Whitney Venable by shooting both of them with a 30-30 rifle. The grand jury indictment against Bobby Hammonds alleges: 2 counts of murder (one for each victim), one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence (alleged attempts to destroy, mutilate, conceal, remove or alter a firearm which he knew was evidence and would be produced in an official proceeding, with the intent to impair its availability at trial), 2 counts of “abuse of a corpse” (one for each victim), and one count of arson, 1st degree for starting the fire meant to destroy or damage the vehicle occupied by the victims.
In his closing argument defense attorney Brian Barker invoked the movie “The Shawshank Redemption”. The movie tells the story of banker Andy Dufresne, who is sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary for the murders of his wife and her lover, despite his claims of innocence. In the movie at the time of the murders Andy Dufresne was drunk, angry, he had a motive, he was armed, and he was at the scene. Although he was innocent, things looked bad for Andy. Things also looked bad for Bobby Hammonds. Hammonds was implicated in the deaths of Marcum and Venable by a wealth of circumstantial evidence. There was testimony of anger and conflict with Marcum. Hammonds was tied directly to the murder weapon. (He had sold/traded the rifle that was tied to the murder scene by a spent shell casing with a matching ballistics test found near the body of Joey Marcum. He had also obtained ammunition for the rifle at the residence of Matt Harrison just before the murders occurred.) Greta Hammonds (Terry Hammond’s wife) testified that when she told Bobby she thought Terry may have committed the murders, Bobby confessed to the crime. She testified that Bobby said he shot Marcum and because of the angle of the shot the bullet passed through Marcum’s head and struck Venable by accident. Greta testified that Bobby told her Venable was slumped over and gurgling and he shot her again to put her out of her misery. She testified that Bobby said he felt sorry for her. Greta testified that Bobby told her, “I hate it for her little girl. She is so beautiful.” Things looked bad for Bobby.
However, Defense Attorney Barker tried to balance these pieces of evidence with a few observations. If Bobby committed these murders himself, why would he have allowed himself to be arrested so easily? (Terry Hammonds, on the other hand, also had the same contentious relationship with Marcum and he ran from police and engaged in a shootout with them before his arrest.) If Bobby had committed the crimes, why would he have taken a risk by selling the murder weapon instead of simply disposing of it? Barker reminded the jury of the burden of proof required to return a guilty verdict. The decision must be unanimous amongst the jurors and “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Testimony placed the black SUV driven by Terry Hammonds on Rock Lick Creek Road within minutes of the murder. However, no one actually witnessed the shooting or the fire being started. How can one know without a reasonable doubt that it wasn’t Terry Hammonds or some other unknown person that was riding in the black SUV that actually pulled the trigger and lit the match? What if Bobby confessed to Greta Hammonds in a simple attempt to help his brother (Terry) navigate the rough waters of a new marriage (Greta alleged to police that Terry had held her hostage at gun point and she had called the police on him a month into their marriage) by falsely accepting responsibility in an effort to take the heat off him? In addition, what was the motive? Sure there was conflict between the parties but what was the motive for murder? There was very little physical evidence retrieved from the crime scene. There was the spent shell casing that was matched to the Marlin 30/30 rifle that Bobby had sold; however, that isn’t direct evidence that Bobby actually pulled the trigger and committed the murders. No DNA evidence was obtained linking Bobby to the crime scene. No bloody clothing. No muddy foot prints. No eye witness that saw the shooting. There was, however, a single charge that the defense said was proven by the prosecution. They conceded the charge of “tampering with physical evidence”. They did not contest that it was proven Bobby had possession of the murder weapon and that he sold/traded it away. Regarding the charges of “abuse of a corpse” and “arson, 2nd degree”, the defense invoked the testimony of Greta Hammonds whereby she relayed that Bobby told her that Terry Hammonds started the fire. Greta testified that her husband liked starting fires.
Prosecuting Attorney Harold Rader described his closing argument as following a trail that focused on Rock Lick Creek Road a little after 3:00 pm on the day of the murders. The trail described the events and confrontational interactions of the parties earlier in the day. There had been disagreements and scuffles between Marcum and Terry Hammonds earlier the same day. There was testimony that Bobby Hammonds got ammunition for the weapon linked to the crime earlier the same day. There was eye witness testimony from Brian Davidson that put Joey Marcum and Whitney Venable stranded at the scene on Rock Lick Creek Road just before 3:00 p.m. along with a phone call from Davidson to Marcum’s mother Carol Isaacs to solicit gasoline for them placed at 2:59 p.m. as corroborative evidence. There was eye witness testimony that placed Terry Hammond’s black SUV in the proximity of Rock Lick Creek Road around 3:00 p.m. Kenneth and Denise Cox testified that they discovered the burning car and reported it to E911 at 3:16 p.m.. Whatever happened occurred in a short period of time… 16 minutes. Rader said the big break in the case came in April 2018 when Greta Hammonds sought protection and relief from law enforcement because she was afraid of her new husband, Terry Hammonds. The two were married in March 2018 and in less than a month Greta claimed that the two fought and Terry had held her hostage at gun point. She sought a legal protective order. During the interview with police regarding this incident she revealed the conversation she said she had with Bobby wherein he confessed to the murders.
The jurors had been instructed that they could return several different verdicts regarding the deaths of Marcum and Venable including: 1) not guilty, 2) murder, 3) complicity to commit murder, or 4) facilitation to commit murder, 5) manslaughter, 1st degree, 6) manslaughter, 2nd degree, or 7) reckless homicide. However, Rader maintained that they really had only two choices based on the evidence. If the jury thought Bobby Hammonds pulled the trigger on one or both victims then the charge must be murder. If they thought he provided the gun and the ammunition and assisted someone else (Terry Hammonds implicated) then the charge must be complicity to commit murder. In other words, did they think Bobby Hammonds was the “trigger man” or not. According to Greta Hammond’s testimony, Bobby had claimed he was the trigger man. Rader stressed that the jurors speak for the victims and represent the conscience of the people of Jackson County. He asked them to return a verdict of “murder” for both victims. However, he pointed out that the punishment is the same for verdicts of “murder” and “complicity to commit murder”.
The jury began deliberations immediately after lunch and returned their verdicts late that afternoon. They found Bobby Hammonds guilty on two counts of “complicity to commit murder” and guilty of tampering with physical evidence. They found him “not guilty” on the two charges of “abuse of a corpse” and “not guilty” on the charge of arson, 2nd degree. A court date for sentencing was scheduled for May 05th, 2020. The trial for Terry Hammonds is scheduled for March 2020.
