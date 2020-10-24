It is almost Halloween. However, in the age of COVID-19 we can’t do things exactly like we did before. Having a big party right now during COVID puts everybody at risk so that’s not a wise choice. Social distancing is recommended and facial masks should be worn. Before you ask...No, that Batman mask doesn't count as a face covering.
Judge Gabbard wrote in his weekly report, “With Halloween coming up in a couple of weeks we received some Trick or Treat safety guidelines from the Kentucky Department of Public Health. The KDPH is encouraging everyone to have pre bagged candy in personalized bags to limit contact between kids and adults. They have also recommended that instead of gathering in large groups that everyone spread out to limit the amount of people in one area at a time. It is also recommended that everyone keep and use plenty of hand sanitizer for this event. Any way that everyone can practice social distancing will be important with such a popular event. We are not going to have the lobby of the Courthouse open this year as it would be impossible to distance correctly. We want Trick or Treat to be fun but we also want it to be safe. We have set it from 5-8 this year on Saturday October 31.”
For safe trick-or-treating this year, Kentucky health officials recommend placing individually wrapped candy outside on porches, driveways or tables and to maintain a social distance of six feet from anyone not in your household. Families are also asked to keep children home if they are feeling sick.
Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack urged Kentuckians to make 2020 Halloween activities about children celebrating and to avoid hosting large gatherings where COVID-19 may spread easily. “Let’s have fun for the kids, let’s make it a safe event,” said Stack.
Recommended Activities: Trick-or-Treat the Safe Way
If trick-or-treating is permitted in your community, please trick-or-treat the safe way.
Place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway, or table.
Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from anyone not within your household.
Always wear a face covering. Halloween masks DO NOT count as a face covering.
Clean hands before and after touching the wrapped candy.
Trick-or-treat in family groups and don’t congregate in large groups.
Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood and do not travel to other neighborhoods.
Use hand sanitizer often, especially after contacting frequently-touched surfaces and before eating anything. As you decide what Halloween activities to participate in, consider the COVID-19 risk.
Additional lower-risk activities
These lower-risk activities can be safe alternatives:
Carve or decorate pumpkins with members of your household and display them.
Decorate your house, apartment, or living space.
Have a virtual Halloween costume contest.
Have a scavenger hunt for Halloween treats with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.
Watch Halloween movies with people you live with.
Hold drive-by costume or car decorating contests with judges who are social distancing.
Moderate-risk activities
Have an outdoor, socially distanced parade where people are social distanced > 6 feet apart.
Visit a pumpkin patch or orchard where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples. Masks and social distancing should be followed at these activities.
Have an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family and friends. This event should include social distancing and gatherings should be limited to 10 or fewer people.*
Avoid Higher-risk activities
Avoid these higher-risk activities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Traditional trick-or-treat where treats are handed to children that go door-to-door.
Trunk-or-treat events where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.
Costume parties.
Haunted houses where people may be crowded together and screaming.
Hayrides or tractor rides.
Fall festivals outside your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19.
Any event with large crowds.
Parents and Guardians
Wipe candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes. (NOTE: Never wipe unwrapped food with wipes.)
Allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats.
Avoid homemade treats from individuals you do not know.
If your child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, use extra caution and avoid moderate and high-risk activities.
Stay home if you are sick.
Consider people in your household who may be at risk for greater complications if COVID-19 is brought into the home, such as those with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, or older family members before participating in any holiday activity.
Community Members
Reach out to neighbors to discuss ways to ensure social distancing, safe distribution of candy, and the need for face coverings.
Do not allow children to select their own treats from a common bowl or container. Place treats, spaced apart, on porch steps, a table or the driveway with a sign asking children to take only one. Consider other creative ways of getting the candy to the children, such as a candy slide made of PVC pipe or hanging treats from a wall or fence.
For Operators of Events/Attractions
Follow all state executive orders and guidelines, as well as local requirements and guidelines.
Reduce capacity to allow for 6 foot distancing between groups as well as employees/volunteers at all times. Reinforce distancing rules with markers or dividers.
Have hand sanitizer readily available for all participants.
Pre-sell tickets to ensure capacities are limited.
Consider eliminating common seating areas or play areas where children may congregate. If seating is provided, keep it outdoors and separate benches/tables by at least 6 feet. Sanitize seating and tables between each use.
Notify your local health department immediately if you learn that someone with COVID-19 has visited your attraction.
