Every generation has a gap between what they value, traditions and standards that the desire to be passed onto those younger. This is understood and expected accompanied by the grumbling of the elders who view anything new as wrong. There has always been a bridge even if begrudgingly between one generation to the next. The gap between each one was somewhat evenly spaced with certain traditions, customs and preferences passed along. Although there is no pinpoint on a map for this occasion that gap in modern time has grown exponentially with the onset of the internet.
In a age where attention spans are shorter than ever and everything has to be instantaneous the desire to learn about the past is fading. Grandma’s box of pictures can’t compete with thirty second clips of mindless dancing resulting in viral videos. Mom’s Sunday dinner requires work and can’t be delivered to the front door in aluminum containers. Dad’s music is boring and doesn’t feature the driving beat to keep one pumped. Pa’s old boat doesn’t have GoPro mounts and reach blistering speeds while the sun glints off a sixty grand paint scheme. World Wars are merely a name above a video game titles. Hero’s of yesteryear didn’t have it recorded on TikTok so it didn’t happen.
I fully accept and expect for every generation to blaze their own trail and carve out their own place. That chiseling should also come with a hand reaching back for the relay stick being offered them by prior generations. Stream that new crooner and sing their praises but acknowledge that in the early stages of recorded music it’s been done at a high level. Eat at all the lauded eateries you can squeeze into but cherish Grandma’s handwritten biscuit recipe from hard times. Take lots of pictures and even selfies if you so desire but dig out those faded ones of your old man sitting on the hood of a Jeep overseas in a field jacket realizing you didn’t invent cool. When you drive in a air conditioned vehicle with all the amenities to the top of a mountain overlook allow yourself to grasp the reality your great grandparents may have climbed to that same summit on foot as the first white faces to ever peek into Kentucky.
In this age where we feel the need to be continually entertained and feel lost if the phone isn’t ever present let’s slow down. Talk to those who are in the twilight years of life. Ask what their favorite recipes were. Find out what song they loved at eighteen. What made them feel free? What traditions was passed down to them? What would they like to see their grandchildren take up to keep something alive? These things matter. The present generational gap is wider than ever before and we stand to loose a great deal. We must stitch the seams back together while we still can. Reach forward by all means but pause beside the trail of progress to examine the past.
