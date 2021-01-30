We frequently hear somebody (often ourselves) referred to as “old-fashioned.” Generally this verdict is rendered by some teenager in a tone and manner running between tolerant amusement and complete contempt.
This attitude of the younger generation toward those of another day is nothing new. It has been going on for years and the end is not yet. It would amazed and disconcert the modern youngster to no end if he or she could realize that in the years to come as other generations will be calling them old-fashioned, too.
But the passion out of this title is not confined to unthinking youngsters exclusively. Many older folks, especially city dwellers, social climbers, newly-rich, etc., greatly enlarge their own idea of personal superiority by calling someone else old-fashioned. That is supposed to be pretty devastating and if you are the victim you are supposed to be greatly humiliated by being so called.
Let’s look at this thing a little closer. Just what does it mean to be old-fashioned? Well, when somebody calls you old-fashioned they are implying that you are a good citizen, that you are settled and reliable and not inclined to chase off after every new idea just because it is new. It means you pay your debts and keep your word. In this day and time that is being very old fashioned. It means that you believe in the Bible, every word of it, and that you try to live up to its teaching. It means that you don’t believe in going into debt or spending every penny you make but saving some of it to take care of your old age instead of leaving it up to the government or your kinfolks. So, when somebody calls you old-fashioned these are some of the things thy accuse you of and it’s might hard to see where it’s anything for you to be ashamed of. Agreed?
