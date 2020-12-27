Merry Christmas to all as we celebrate the birth of Christ. This time of year is always special and I’ve tried my absolute best to preserve the magic of it and all it brings.
I recently watched a interview with country musician Kip Moore concerning his love for surfing. He very candidly talked about several things earning a slight measure of respect from me but the surfing conversation stood above the rest.
He said that around the age of 14 that the pure unfiltered joy of childhood starts to fade away and fewer things are able to capture that. He is correct and I could tell he earnestly got it. As a child joy comes easy. It can be found in most anything. As we get older those moments fade and the search for childlike happiness becomes a hunt that we often pursue til the end.
For myself Christmas and all that surrounds it is one of those moments.
It isn’t gifts. It isn’t lights. It isn’t carols.
It isn’t dinners. It isn’t get togethers.
It isn’t shopping. It isn’t cookies.
It is all of those things and so much more.
As a child I loved the church plays, the nativity scenes in yards, laying under a tree staring up through the lights and the snow flying outside frosty windows, the simple candle lights in windows of neighboring homes. The bundled up trips to grandparents house’s in bubble jackets and rubber boots, the seemingly never ending array of dishes perched on every available countertop, the feel of crispy dry paper towels from hanging near the woodstove and the men checking to see if they could stuff one more log into the already full stove. It was rabbit hunting and sleigh rides depending on the weather. It was long lost family and sweaters you’d never wear. It was laughter and tales about your dad you listened too intently. It was forgot last minute ingredients and snow ball fights with 79 mph fastballs. It was road trips just to see lights strung on houses while listening to Alabama jerk tears with sappy Christmas songs. It is kids faces when they see that gift. It’s the circle of little legs and you read from the bible reminding them of the real reason. It’s seeing parents smile and take a deep breath seeing the battery eating noise machine you just gave your nephew as a gift. It’s all that you can imagine and the one thing you close your eyes to see when Christmas Eve calls.
For me it is that childlike joy Kip spoke of and all it encompasses. It is a moment to recapture it all and savor it for as long as possible. That will be one of the reasons I always cherish Christmas and all it brings. For all the negativity and down people spin it into, it will always be one of my moments.
